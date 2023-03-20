Breaking: ChatGPT down globally as users struggle to access the chatbot

By Andy Sansom
published

OpenAI’s chatbot goes silent

Hundreds of thousands of users around the world are struggling today to access OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT

With the launch of GPT4 last week, many are keen to see the new capabilities of the AI tool but they will have to wait.

Difficulties accessing ChatGPT are common, with users frequently being asked to wait when the service is at capacity. But right now, it seems just about everyone is locked out.

OpenAI’s own status page shows they are aware of the problem and are “currently investigating this issue.” Both free users and those with $20 a month ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are experiencing the same problems.

Last month there were significant outages in Asia but this latest outage seems to be on a global scale. U.S. and European users are reporting across social media their inability to access the tool and our UK staff are currently experiencing the same issue.

Bing with ChatGPT seems to be working at time of writing, and even managed to clear its waitlist and go public, although it could be considered a little slower than usual, likely due to users flocking to the service.

ChatGPT's technology is becoming more and more integrated into our lives, with the release of its API seeing it arrive in a variety of apps, from online stores to Snapchat. 

