Bose could soon have an answer to the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2

Bose could be cooking up three new pairs of headphones and earbuds that will rival the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2, according to a leak.

The leak, which was posted on the French website Dealabs, details three different headphones: the QuietComfort Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

The Ultra Earbuds will be a successor to the award-winning Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, while the QuietComfort Ultra will be a more expensive version of the Bose QuietComfort 45 with some additional features to justify their higher price tag.

As to what exactly those features will be, no one seems to know. Our guess is that they’ll come with improved noise cancelation thanks to an additional ambient noise processing chip — something we’ve seen happen on multiple occasions with Sony and Apple — and improved sound quality from enhanced drivers.

New Bose headphones leaked prices

With new headphones on the horizon, you should probably consider waiting until we know a bit more before making a big purchase. Unless, of course, you can find a great deal on noise-canceling headphones in the interim.

Unfortunately, Dealabs also has pricing information on the new earbuds and headphones, and they aren't cheap: The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are rumored to cost €499 (roughly $540 / £430 / AU$840) while the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds could cost €349 (roughly $385 / £300 / AU$590).

According to the report, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are the cheapest of the bunch at an expected retail price of €399.95 (around $439 / £345 / AU$675), but at that price you could actually save some money by buying the Sony WH-1000XM5 that are widely regarded as the best wireless headphones available right now.

It's unclear how soon Bose will officially announce the headphones, but today's leak taken in conjunction with a now-deleted Tweet, seem to provide solid proof that the earbuds and headphones are well into development and due out in the near future.

