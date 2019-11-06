Black Friday Preview: Fitbit Versa Smartwatch now $139

When you're shopping for a fitness-focused smartwatch that's not made by Apple, Fitbit naturally comes to mind. It's an affordable Apple Watch alternative that offers comprehensive fitness tracking and sleep analysis.

For a limited time, you can get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $139. Normally, this watch retails for $169, so that's $30 off. It's the second lowest markdown we've ever seen for this wearable.

It's also one of the best Fitbit deals we've seen yet.

The Fitbit Versa features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep stage reports, and more than 4 days of battery life (dependent on usage).

If you're looking for an Apple Watch alternative, the FItbit Versa is one of the best smartwatches you can own. It offers comprehensive tracking for just about everything.

It also has female-health tracking on board so women can log their monthly cycles and gain insight on fertility and potential health issues.

In our Fitbit Versa review, we liked its sleek, lightweight design, four-day battery life, and insightful sleep analysis. While there's no on-board GPS, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The Fitbit Versa looks just like the 38mm Apple Watch and at 39mm, it's just a tad wider. By comparison, it's slightly lighter too, weighing a mere 0.8 ounces whereas the Apple Watch Series 3 is 1 ounce.

Overall, the Fitbit Versa is a great, affordable mainstream smartwatch for everyone. However, if the lack of built-in GPS is a deal-breaker, Amazon also offers the Garmin Forerunner 35 for $124.99 ($45 off) as an alternative.

