Best Black Friday Camera Deals in 2019

Got your eye on a new DSLR or mirrorless camera ? We've got good news. Black Friday deals will start sooner than you realize and we're expecting to see plenty of Black Friday camera deals this holiday season.

The camera world has been blessed with a plethora of excellent models that are so well-engineered that they remain top performers years after being introduced. Age may not have hurt their performance, but it does encourage camera makers and vendors to trim prices — especially as they clear the decks for newly released versions. So if you're shopping for a new shooter, here's what you can expect from 2019's best Black Friday camera deals.

Black Friday Camera deals to watch for

Both Canon and Sony have introduced significant upgrades to their staple models. As a result, you should see discounts on their previous-gen models. Models we expect to see on sale include the following.

Canon Deals: Canon's new D90 succeeds the venerable D80 a great midrange DSLR for all-around photography and a strong performer in video (though lacking 4K). Looking to Amazon Prime Day for clues, we expect deals on several Canon DLSRs, such as the entry-level EOS Rebel T7i EF-S and the affordable full-frame EOS 6D Mark II.

Nikon Deals: On the DSLR side, even cameras that haven't seen upgrades may be ripe for discounts due to their time on the market. Nikon and third-party vendors regularly offer discounts on the 2018 entry-level D3500. Also, look for offers that bundle multiple lenses, such as the 18-55mm kit lens and extreme telephoto 70-300mm zoom. (B&H Photo has this bundle on sale for $447). Nikon's solid midrange DSLR, the D5600 is also the subject of regular discounts, which we can expect to continue on Black Friday. Look for both one-lens bundles with the 18-55mm kit model and two-lens packages adding that 70-300mm zoom.

Sony Mirrorless Camera Deals: Sony has introduced the a6100 — successor to the extremely popular entry-level a6000 mirrorless camera. Lately vendors have been bundling the a6000 with multiple lenses (such as the 16-50mm kit lens and the 55-210mm telephoto zoom for $748 at Adorama). Look for deals that package these lenses and perhaps other accessories.

Sony’s full-frame Alpha a7 II mirrorless camera is a generation or two old, prompting great deals on this excellent still and video camera with 5-axis image stabilization. B&H, for instance, recently offered it bundled with a 28-70mm zoom lens for $998 (the same deal we saw on Prime Day).

Fujifilm Camera Deals: Fujifilm has also introduced a promising new mirrorless mode, the X-A7. But the predecessor X-A5 (there was no X-A6) was lackluster, so we wouldn't recommend snapping up any deals on that model. But if July's Amazon Prime Day is any guide, you may see big discounts on the Fujifilm X-T2 mirrorless, which saw its price halved to $799 (body only).