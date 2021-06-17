Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2021 — sales you can get now

AirPod sales are always hugely popular during Prime Day. And with Amazon promising over two million Prime Day deals this year, we expect to see more Prime Day AirPods deals than ever.

Apple's wireless earbuds always feature on our best wireless earbuds ranking for good reason, the little buds pack plenty of punch in such a small package. However, if you're specifically after a set of AirPods then you're in the right place as we're keeping this page up to date with the latest and greatest offers.

Make sure to keep tabs on this page for the most up-to-date look at the best Prime Day AirPods deals as we'll bring you the best deals you can get today and in the lead up to Prime Day.

Amazon Prime: free 30-day trial @ Amazon

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. After your trial is up, you can opt to pay a one-time fee of $119/year (best value) or $12.99/month. Alternatively, you can also cancel your account and pay nothing. View Deal

Prime Day AirPods deals — top sales right now

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

If you want a set of AirPods for the cheapest price possible, these are your best bet. You're missing some of the features of the most costly versions, but these are still some of the best wireless earbuds around. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

These AirPods are equipped with wireless charging capabilities, thanks to a Qi-compatible case, so these are ideal if you're always finding your battery drained. View Deal

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Want to upgrade your standard AirPods case with the wireless charging version? The standalone case is also available at Amazon and as part of Amazon's Prime Day AirPods deals it's on sale for just $59 (it's lowest price all year). View Deal

Prime Day AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. They're an upgrade from the standard AirPods in just about every way. If you're a serious user, you need to go Pro. View Deal

Prime Day AirPods Max deals

AirPods Max: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $499, which is their lowest price ever and an extremely rare deal. View Deal

Prime Day AirPods deals — which model to buy?

The second-gen AirPods are a great allrounder for the average Apple fan. They combine affordability with function thanks to Apple's H1 chip allowing them to quickly connect to your Apple devices. With hands-free Siri support, you can use your device without even needing to pick it up and take calls while keeping both hands free for other tasks.

On the other hand, the more expensive AirPods Pro offer a suitably impressive upgrade for the additional fee. You get water/sweat resistance, a must if you're going to be using them in the gym, plus active noise cancellation. The design is also a tad more modern, and much more comfortable in your ears thanks to the swappable ear tips that allow for a custom fit. If you can afford to splurge, these are the AirPods to go for.

Shop more sales at Amazon