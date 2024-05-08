Forget pull-ups — tone and strengthen your upper body with 8 moves and 1 pair of dumbbells

You don't have to be a master at pull-ups to develop upper body strength. You just need a solid selection of upper body specific exercises and a pair of dumbbells — we've got just the workout to get you started.

If you prefer to train at home then it's worthwhile investing in a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells as this style allows you to work with a wide range of weight sizes from one set of dumbbells.

However, a standard set of dumbbells will do. Just make sure it's a size you feel comfortable working with for all eight exercises included in this upper body session designed by Britany Williams.

Read on to find out the moves and the benefits of completing this workout.

What is the dumbbell upper body workout?

There are eight moves to familiarise yourself with but you only need to select five or six. The aim is to complete 10-12 reps of each and three sets in total.

Some exercises include two dumbbells, some include one dumbbell and the rest rely on just your body weight.

Williams has based a lot of the exercises on a kneeling stance or lying down so be sure to roll out something padded like one of the best yoga mats before you begin the workout and this will help protect your joints.

You might look at people in the gym grunting through barbell bench presses and convince yourself they'll get better results than you will with a pair of dumbbells. But, if you're nailing good form, dumbbells hold their own as an excellent muscle building tool. This is because they require more stabilization and this in turn activates more muscle fibers.

Plus, the dumbbell exercises included in Williams' workout can be considered functional training because they involve compound movements that mimic real-life activities and engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Why is this useful? Incorporating functional training into your fitness regime can contribute to improved strength, stability, and mobility in your body.

Another great thing about the series of dumbbell exercises above is that you needn't perform all eight moves in one session. So if you plan on completing this upper body session regularly, you can keep things fresh by switching around which moves you work with each time. Or you might like to select two or three from this routine to form part of a full body workout.

You're in luck if core training is also something you also like to pay attention to in your workouts. As you'll notice in Williams' demonstrations above, some of the upper body exercises which are typically performed standing up or on a bench are instead performed kneeling down in this routine.

Kneeling can engage the core muscles more effectively than standing because it requires greater stability to maintain balance. This greater demand on the core muscles helps improve core strength and stability, this is essential for maintaining proper posture and stability during exercise and daily activities.

