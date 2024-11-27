15 best gifts for teens 2024 — what to buy when you're out of ideas

Ah, Black Friday — when finding the perfect teen gift becomes a maze of flashy discounts and trending products. Between the latest tech, gaming gear and lifestyle must-haves, how do you know what's actually worth the money?

As someone who spends their days writing about these products, I'm here to help navigate the best gifts to buy. You won't find gimmicky gadgets or passing fads forgotten by January here, just quality items that any teen will appreciate.

Whether you're shopping for a budding filmmaker, dedicated gamer, or someone who appreciates practical-but-cool gear, I've organized everything by interest to make your search easier.

For content creators

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

I've lost count of how many memories I've captured with my Instax Mini — it's become the unofficial historian of every friend gathering. It nails the balance of retro charm and modern features, with auto exposure and a selfie mirror that make every shot Instagram-worthy. This bundle is particularly good value, including a protective case and mini album, plus 40 sheets of film. Trust me, those instant prints will quickly become treasured keepsakes.

Rotolight Ultimate Vlogging Kit

Here's a professional-grade lighting setup that's straightforward and intuitive to use. This kit includes everything needed for quality content creation – an adjustable LED light, phone mount, and desktop tripod. The compact size makes it perfect for bedroom setups or on-the-go filming.

SMALLRIG S60 Wireless Lavalier Microphone

Clear audio makes or breaks content, and this compact mic delivers studio-quality sound without complications. The noise reduction technology handles background sounds, and it's as small as a button — meaning it can be used on the go with ease. Compatible with phones, cameras and laptops, this is a great gift for filmmakers, vloggers, and podcasters.

LECLESTAR Photo Hanging Clips

Turn digital memories into room decor with these photo hanging clips. The 50 clips provide plenty of room for displaying favorite moments and regularly updating the collection. The USB-powered fairy lights aspect add a cozy touch. Teens who are into the fairycore, cottagecore, or dark academia aesthetic.

Anker MagGo Power Bank

This slim magnetic power bank sticks right to newer iPhones for hassle-free charging. The 5,000mAh battery provides up to 19 hours of extra use, while the built-in kickstand makes it perfect for watching videos while charging.

Gaming and Entertainment

Backbone One

Referred to by our computing editor as "easily my favorite smartphone game controller" the Backbone one a serious gaming device with this premium controller. The responsive buttons and ergonomic design make mobile gaming actually enjoyable. Works with everything from app store games to streaming directly from your console.

SPONSORED Logitech G’s Top Gaming Bundle

If your teen is spending a lot of time gaming, you need a headset just as much as they do. This G733 wireless headset from Logitech G provides a surround sound experience with a mic that offers a broadcast-quality sound. It's ultra-lightweight, built for comfort, and can be bundled with the G309 Mouse and the G515 Lightspeed TKL Keyboard for a stylish RGB-infused experience that will look as great as it plays. And let's be real — looking great is half the battle.

Apple iPad mini 7

The new iPad mini 7 is the perfect size for both entertainment and productivity. The 8.3-inch screen is ideal for reading, gaming and note-taking, while being genuinely portable. The A7 Pro chip handles everything from art apps to demanding games and Apple Intelligence features with ease.

HP Victus 15 (RTX 4050)

A gaming laptop that doesn't scream "gamer." With enough power to handle popular titles, this Victus strikes a perfect balance between gaming performance and everyday use. The understated design means it won't look out of place in class, while the RTX 4050 graphics, large storage and memory ensure it'll handle everything from creative projects to the latest games. It's essentially two laptops in one.

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC

These earbuds tick all the boxes: great sound, effective noise canceling, and seamless iPhone integration. The USB-C charging and improved battery life address common pain points, while the personalized spatial audio creates an immersive experience.

Audio Technica LP60X-BT

Audio-Technica has been a leader in turntables for decades, and this exclusive model shows why. The fully automatic operation takes the anxiety out of playing records, while Bluetooth connectivity means no extra wires needed. The Urban Outfitters exclusive adds style to any room, making this both a great-sounding and great-looking entry into vinyl collecting.

Life, style, and mindfulness

Oodie Blanket Hoodie

Part blanket, part hoodie, all comfort. This oversized wearable blanket has become a cultural phenomenon for good reason — it's ridiculously cozy and perfect for lounging, studying, or binge-watching. The variety of designs means there's one for every style.

Dingbats Eco Bullet Journal

Not just another notebook — this journal features premium paper that's perfect for both writing and drawing. The eco-friendly materials and thoughtful design details make it special, while the practical layout works for everything from journaling to study notes.

Crocs Classic Fuzz lined clog

The winter version of the internet's favorite 'ugly' shoe. The cozy lining adds warmth without sacrificing the comfort Crocs are known for. They're waterproof, easy to clean, and somehow manage to be both practical and trendy.

HYODREAM Moon Lamp

This 3D-printed lamp creates a perfect ambiance for any room. The touch controls adjust brightness and color between warm and cool white, while the wooden stand adds a nice aesthetic touch. It's both a practical light source and a cool piece for any bedroom.

