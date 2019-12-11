Apple may launch 6 different iPhone 12 models in 2020

Apple may offer as many as six iPhone 12 models next fall, according to an investor’s note detailed by AppleInsider. Its source, Rosenblatt Securities, also believes the iPhone SE 2 will arrive in March 2020.

The potential increase in flagship offerings could indicate that Apple is working on 5G variants of the iPhone 12 Pro and newly named iPhone 12 Pro Plus. Rosenblatt predicts a 5G iPhone 12 Pro Max and 4G iPhone 12 will bookend next year’s lineup.

Here’s a rundown of the specs Rosenblatt anticipates:

iPhone 12 4G: 6.1-inch LCD screen, dual rear cameras

6.1-inch LCD screen, dual rear cameras iPhone 12 Pro 4G: 5.4-inch OLED screen, dual rear cameras

5.4-inch OLED screen, dual rear cameras iPhone 12 Pro 5G: 5.4-inch OLED display, dual rear cameras

5.4-inch OLED display, dual rear cameras iPhone 12 Pro Plus 4G: 6.1-inch OLED display, triple rear camera with Time-of-Flight 3D sensing capabilities

6.1-inch OLED display, triple rear camera with Time-of-Flight 3D sensing capabilities iPhone 12 Pro Plus 5G: 6.1-inch OLED screen, triple camera setup and Time-of-Flight features

6.1-inch OLED screen, triple camera setup and Time-of-Flight features iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G: 6.1-inch OLED panel, the triple camera setup and Time-of-Flight features

The problem with this lineup is that Apple is not expected to shrink the screen on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The current iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch screen, and some early rumors point to an even larger 6.7-inch display for the successor. So 6.1 inches would be a big surprise.

The decision to have separate 4G and 5G iPhone 12 models is interesting in light of the Galaxy S11 rumors pointing to 5G-only models for the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus.

Rosenblatt added the iPhone SE 2, which could be called the iPhone 9, will not guide Apple into the 5G phone market. The forthcoming 4G smartphone is expected to feature a 5.1-inch LCD display and a single rear camera. It may use TouchID instead of FaceID, too.

But with the rollout of 5G in the US, it could pay to wait for the fall iPhone 12 launch. 5G support is expected to meet a fresh (perhaps notchless) design.

Be sure to check out our ongoing coverage of the latest iPhone 12 news and rumors.