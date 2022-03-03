Apple event teaser hints that the VR/AR headset could be coming

The next big Apple Event, named Peek Performance, is set to take place on March 8. We’re expecting a bunch of new products, including the iPhone SE 3 and potentially some new Apple Silicon to be announced on the day, though something else might make an appearance.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP for Marketing, tweeted out a teaser for the event, and it’s had people speculating that there may be some sort of AR-centric announcement at the event. While Apple is no stranger to augmented reality software, some have suggested this may have something to do with the upcoming Apple VR/AR headset.

Peek performance. March 8th. See you there. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cEKMq7BuBhMarch 2, 2022 See more

As you can see in the clip, the Peek Performance event logo looks like it’s hovering in mid-air. As the camera moves to face the logo head-on, you can see that it actually has an interior, so to speak, despite appearing like a 2D object from the previous perspective. That's exactly the kind of eye-trickery you’d expect from augmented reality objects.

Apple has been including various AR features as part of iOS for a few years now. However, those new features typically debut during the software-centric WWDC keynote, usually as part of the next iOS or iPadOS update.

Peek Performance is not WWDC, which makes purely software announcements a little less likely. Plus, we’ve heard plenty of rumors about Apple’s VR/AR headset and when it might arrive. It wouldn’t be beyond the realm of possibility that Apple has a big reveal scheduled for next week — even if the headset doesn’t arrive until much later in the year.

There’s precedent for this too. After all, the original Apple Watch was originally revealed in September 2014, alongside the iPhone 6, but didn’t actually go on sale until the following April.

Our friends at TechRadar have speculated that this announcement could have something to do with Apple Glasses. However, the long-rumoured VR/AR headset is said to be much further along the development process than the AR specs — and Apple isn’t usually one to announce products too far ahead of time.

Reports also indicate that the headset, which will supposedly have pass-through AR capabilities as well, is designed to be a precursor to Apple Glasses. The idea being that there’s a device that helps developers grow more accustomed to creating AR apps, and something for consumers to get used to the idea.

There isn’t a lot we can glean from this small teaser, but it certainly does suggest Apple will have “one more thing” up its sleeves when Peek Performance rolls around. We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens on March 8.