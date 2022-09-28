Amazon's new Fire TV Cube packs a feature that Apple TV and Roku don't

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is here to make streaming devices more interesting. Not only does it pack a feature to make older sub-HD and HD content look sharper, but it's making HDMI-port juggling a little easier, too.

One of the highlights of the new device, the Fire TV Cube's up-scaling trick sounds pretty impressive (plus, the Apple TV 4K and Roku Ultra lack this functionality), as it's the kind of feature that was previously limited to the Nvidia Shield TV . It's dubbed Super Resolution Upscaling and it offers greater detail, contrast, and clarity on old family photos or videos that might have been shot before the arrival of 4K.

The arrival of a new Fire TV Cube is almost a surprise, as the market was going in the other direction. Lately, we've seen a mad-rush to the low-end of the market, with the new $29 Chromecast with Google TV HD and Roku Express 2022 . This pricier streaming device, though? It uses smarts to push things forward. Want something more modern (and admittedly more pricey?) Amazon’s new Omni TV QLED challenges Samsung for under $800.

The other big change is that the new Fire TV Cube sports a new (but still familiar) look that makes it feel more modern. It's all enough for us to think the new Fire TV Cube has a chance of getting a higher spot on our best streaming devices list. Here's everything you need to know about Amazon's new Fire TV Cube (3rd generation).

Available for pre-order later today, the Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) will ship on October 25, 2022.

New Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) price

Here we have the one downside of the Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen. The Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) was already a pricey device at $119, and the new model is $20 more, at $139. Hopefully you won't have to pay full price if you buy it during the upcoming Amazon Prime Early Access sale .

New Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) new features

Amazon knows it has to bring the thunder for new features, so it's added a trick you won't find in any Roku or Apple TV device: Super Resolution Upscaling. This little magic trick (which you can disable) makes your non-4K content — such as HD movies and shows and low-fi photos — look sharper. Amazon says the Fire TV Cube converts your content "seamlessly" and adds "greater detail, contrast, and clarity."

New Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) specs • Video: 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR

• Audio: Dolby Atmos

• Ports: HDMI out, HDMI input, USB input, Ethernet, power, IR extender

• Dimensions: 3.4 x 3.4 x 3.0 inches

• Wi-Fi 6E

Also, the Fire TV Cube doesn't just have an HDMI output port, it's also packing an HDMI input port. This is a boon for those who have way too many HDMI-input devices. You can plug a cable box, gaming console, streaming device or Blu-ray player into that port, and then ask Alexa to switch to it more easily. The Fire TV Cube does allow for input switching, but as someone who had to set all that up? It was a little clunky. Hopefully this is better.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This input port will allow you to say "Alexa, switch to HDMI" to switch to that port, and you can also rename it for a gaming console, so you can say "Alexa, switch to Xbox," or whatever console you're using. One bonus of using devices connected via the Fire TV Cube's HDMI input is the ability to see visual Alexa overlays when you summon Alexa. So, saying "Alexa, show me the weather" or "Alexa show me my front door camera" won't switch you out of your gaming experience. Alexa won't be able to launch games, though.

Those who want their games to look perfect, though, may want to keep them plugged in directly. While that port supports 4K passthrough at 60fps, it tops out at 60Hz, not 120hz. Sorry gamers.

New Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) performance

The Fire TV Cube's larger size (compared to a Fire TV Stick) is great for giving it room to be an Alexa speaker, but it also means it can have the fastest processor in any Fire TV device. Amazon claims The 2023 Fire TV Cube's new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor makes it 20% more powerful than the 2nd generation's hexa-core processor.

That boost should make apps launch quicker and provide a smoother experience when navigating Fire OS.

New Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) design

Since the Fire TV Cube is meant to live in your entertainment space, and succeed the cable box, Amazon decided it shouldn't look like a tiny cable box. Instead of the shiny plastic cube we're used to, Amazon's wrapped the new Fire TV Cube in a mesh fabric, making it look more like an Echo speaker than ever.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Aside from the new visual look and HDMI input port, it's still a 3.38 x 3.38 x 2.99-inch box, meaning it's only a cube if you don't actually measure it or look too closely. Also, folks who use their Fire TV Cube over Ethernet for more-stable connection will notice a new internal Ethernet port — so you don't need to use that packed-in adapter anymore.

The Fire TV Cube's new USB port is for use with select webcams, as you can start video calls via Alexa — and put those calls on the best screen in your home. We don't have flying cars, but at least we've caught up to the Jetsons here.

New Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) remote

Unfortunately, Amazon's not throwing in the $34.99 Alexa Voice Remote Pro — which is customizable, backlit and features a "find my remote" function. Amazon will bundle the two together, though.

Instead, you're getting the Alexa Voice Remote, which has a tap-to-trigger Alexa button, TV controls and branded app buttons which are both shortcuts for us and a money-maker for Amazon.

New Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) outlook

(Image credit: Amazon)

Honestly, the Fire TV Cube needed this update. As it stood, it was the pricier Fire TV device with little more to say for itself than also being an Alexa-enabled speaker that worked well with your cable box.

As cord-cutting continues, and cable boxes become more and more a relic of the past, the Fire TV Cube had to figure out a way to innovate. And its upscaling and port upgrades have us feeling better about this streaming device than ever. Stay tuned for our full review, as we're curious if it's going to feel worth its new, heftier price.