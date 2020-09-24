Alexa Guard Pro gives Abode security systems a huge boost

Abode, which makes one of the best DIY home security systems, is about to get a boost via Alexa. In the near future, Abode users will be able to connect their systems with Alexa Guard Plus, which will not only provide additional monitoring, but make it easier to call emergency services using your Amazon Echo device.

Alexa Guard Plus is a new tier of Alexa Guard, a feature Amazon added to its smart speakers last year. When enabled, Alexa Guard uses the microphones in your Echo, Echo Dot, or other smart speaker to listen for things such as glass breaking and smoke alarms, and can alert homeowners when it hears something.

When an Abode system is linked to Alexa Guard Plus, Abode users will be able to say "Alexa, call for help" to be connected to Abode's professional monitoring center. In addition, Abode users will receive an alert if their Echo devices hear glass breaking or a smoke detector. In the event an Abode camera or motion sensor detects someone, it can trigger your Echo device to play a siren or the sounds of dogs barking.

So, if you're an Abode customer and already have Amazon Echo devices scattered through your house, it's a cheaper alternative than buying additional smoke and glass-break sensors.

In order to use this feature, Abode owners have to opt-in to professional monitoring and be subscribed to Adobe Pro, which costs $100 for the first year and $200/year after. Adobe Pro gets you 24/7 professional monitoring and cellular backup, as well as Homeowners insurance discounts where available.

In addition to Abode, Alexa Guard Plus will also integrate with A3 Smart Home, Resideo, Ring Alarm, Scout Alarm, and Wyze.

Normally, Alexa Guard Plus will cost $4.99/month or $50/year, but this fee will be waived for Abode customers, as well as Ring Protect Plus customers.