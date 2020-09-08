Apple AirPods Studio leak reveals it could launch today

Something is supposedly being announced by Apple today at 9 a.m. ET (2 p.m. BST and 6 a.m. PT). It could simply be when the iPhone 12 launch event will happen. Or it could be the reveal of the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 .

But leaker iAppleTimes reckons today is when the AirPods Studio could finally be revealed, which is expected to be Apple's first over-ear headphones and the company's attempt to battle Sony and Bose to become the best noise cancelling headphones.

We had been expecting a summer time reveal, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the AirPods Studio could be shown off soon.

Now, iAppleTimes doesn’t have the reputation of some leakers for accuracy. But rumors have been swirling around the AirPods Studio for a while now, so we believe Apple has something in the works beyond just a next-generation pair of in-ear headphones in the form of the AirPods 3.

Products to expect today:1) Apple Watch Series 62) iPad Air 43) Airpods StudioSeptember 8, 2020

If Apple does indeed reveal the AirPods Studio today, then we expect to see a pair of over-ear headphones that come with a whole load of smart audio tech. From high-end active noise cancellation to Siri integration and the ability to re-configure audio output even if the headphones are effectively being worn back-to-front.

Other rumored features include automatic head and neck detection. Essentially, this means playback could be automatically paused when you place the headphones on your neck and automatically resume when you put them back on your head.

The AirPods Studio are also expected to have a custom equalizer. This would work on iOS devices and Mac computers, and allow for low, medium and high frequency adjustments to be made on the sound profile of the headphones.

And finally, AirPods Studio are predicted to have the same pairing tech as the AirPods Pro, which means the H1 chip may return, as well as touch controls.

Given the audio quality and smart features of the AirPods Pro, we’re rather keen to see what Apple can do with a pair of over-ear headphones. We have high expectations, and we could find out if they are met very soon.