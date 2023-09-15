9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (Sept. 15-17)

The fall television season is just getting started, but already, there's a slew of new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Hulu, Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

At the top of the weekend watch list is the digital release of Barbie, the box office behemoth. Now you can experience Barbie's journey to the real world for the first time (or for the second or third) in the comfort of your own home.

On the television side are two high-profile returning shows, The Morning Show season 3 and Welcome to Wrexham season 2, along with several premieres, including The Other Black Girl and Wrestlers. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

The Morning Show season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

The pandemic screwed up a lot of industries, though broadcast news wasn’t one of them. Yet when The Morning Show returns for season 3, UBA and its A.M. centerpiece are in deep trouble. The company gets hacked, which threatens to put all their dirty laundry on display for the public to see.

Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) is concerned that her personal life will be leaked, while Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) focuses on getting more of a say in the future of UBA. New cast member Jon Hamm plays a tech titan who might save the day — or bring about their downfall.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 (FX/Hulu)

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney rode into the Welsh town of Wrexham with big bank accounts, big social media followings and big goals – namely, to inject enough cash and inspiration into Wrexham AFC to boost them out of the fifth tier of the English football league system.

Season 1 didn’t get the Hollywood ending; instead, Wrexham’s bid fell just short with a heartbreaking loss. In season 2, Rob and Ryan are still as optimistic as ever and the club even gets a visit from King Charles III. But they can’t quite cover up the fact that the clock is ticking on this wild project.

Streaming now via Hulu

Episodes air Tuesdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo )

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

The mundane horrors of being Black in a mostly-white setting initially powered Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which is a guiding light for this adaptation of the suspense novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Like Get Out, The Other Black Girl starts with irritating microaggressions that transform into something much more sinister.

Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniel) is an editorial assistant at a prestigious book publishing house in New York City. She’s underappreciated and constantly dealing with the subtle racism exhibited by her white colleagues. Then, a new Black woman joins the company and Nella is thrilled to bond with Hazel (Ashleigh Murray). But her arrival coincides with some strange, unsettling occurrences, leading Nella to make some shocking discoveries.

Streaming now on Hulu

Wilderness (Prime Video)

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — and Taylor Swift will provide the soundtrack to her vengeance. Based on the novel by B.E. Jones, the story follows a British couple, Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), that seems to have the picture-perfect marriage and life.

Liv follows her husband to New York City for his high-powered job. But their bliss is a facade which comes crumbling down when Liv discovers Will is having an affair with a co-worker (Ashley Benson). Heartbreak is quickly subsumed by a more powerful emotion: rage. When Will proposes a fresh start in the form of a road trip to some of America’s National Parks, Liv sees her opportunity to get revenge. Cue Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Streaming now on Prime Video

The Gold (Paramount Plus)

Inspired by real-life events, this miniseries centers on the 1983 robbery of £26 million of gold bullion. The crackerjack cast is made up of notable British actors including Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, Jack Lowden and Sean Harris.

Six armed men break into the Brink's-Mat security depot near London's Heathrow Airport. The heist began as a fairly typical armed robbery but became infamous not just for the scale of the theft (the biggest in history at the time) but for its legacy. The bullion went on to help create the international money laundering scene and provided the dirty money that field the London Docklands property boom.

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

Wrestlers (Netflix)

Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky once polished the rough edges off stars like John Cena, Dave Bautista, Randy Orton and The Miz. But in recent years, the gym has hit hard times. Manager Al Snow is fiercely committed to wrestling’s ability to tell stories, and a few diehard fans continue to show up, but the gym is struggling to keep the doors open.

Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen, including the popular radio personality Matt Jones. They bring an infusion of much-needed cash but demand results — Al has the summer to turn things around.

Streaming now on Netflix

Movie Premieres

Barbie (digital)

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party — from the comfort of our couches. Greta Gerwig’s fever dream of a film has become a pop culture phenomenon, spawning a million memes and making over $1 billion worldwide. Theatrical screenings turned into communal experiences, and now you can enjoy the adventure at home. You can still bedeck yourself in pink from head to toe, though.

A Barbie-themed movie could’ve gone in any number of directions, but Gerwig decided for surreal, cheeky and rousing. It’s a feminist wake-up call that doesn’t preach or pander. Barbie (Margot Robbie) has the perfect life, with her dream house and dream boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling). Then, an existential crisis sends Barbie to the outside world, which she discovers is very different from her own.

Buy and watch on Amazon or Apple

Love at First Sight (Netflix)

Strangers who meet cute on a plane is such a romantic comedy trope, yet we fall for it every single time. In the case of this film from Vanessa Caswill, it helps that the couple in question is played by the effervescent Haley Lu Richardson (White Lotus) and endearing Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody). Hadley is a literature-loving American headed to her father’s wedding in London … until she misses her flight. After getting rebooked, she encounters British statistics student Oliver. Sparks fly on what ends up becoming one long, up-in-the-clouds date. But then they lose track of each other in customs — without exchanging numbers.

Streaming now on Netflix

A Million Miles Away (Prime Video)

The real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández serves as the inspiration for this rousing drama starring Michael Peña. The Mexican-American farmworker’s journey to becoming an astronaut begins in a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico and moves to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley before finally heading 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the support of his parents, relatives and teachers, José uses his unrelenting drive and determination to achieve his seemingly impossible goal of seeing the stars.

Streaming now on Prime Video