7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 20-22)

Beat the winter blues by cozying up with one of the new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus , Peacock and more streaming services.

The weekend lineup is led by two comedy revivals. That ‘90s Show continues the teen hangouts of That ‘70s Show for a new generation, while Night Court is calling order once again with a different Judge Stone wielding the gavel.

Crime drama fans have a lot of options, including the new anthology series Accused and Truth Be Told season 3. Fantasy fans also feast, with The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 on Prime Video .

On the movies side, Alex Garland’s latest horror film Men and the holiday shoot-em-up Violent Night make their streaming debuts, and are two of the best movies to watch online this week , according to our streaming editor Henry T. Casey

That ‘90s Show (Netflix)

Revivals and reboots are a trend that’s not going away anytime soon, as evidenced by the first two titles on this list. This sequel series to That ‘70s Show centers again on teens hanging out in the familiar basement, just a different generation of the same family. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is spending the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). One of her new pals is Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), the son of her parents’ friends.

Like the original, That ‘90s Show taps into nostalgia for a bygone era and the humor is broad and shaggy. It’s great to see consummate pros Smith and Rupp again. Fans can also expect cameos from OG cast members, including Topher Grace as Leia’s father Eric, Laura Prepon as her mother Donna, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Night Court (NBC)

The latest classic TV show to come back to life is Night Court, a sequel/continuation of the 1980s sitcom. The original starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone, who presided over the night shift at a Manhattan courthouse. Now, more than 30 years later, his daughter, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) is wielding the gavel.

Anderson passed away in 2018, so he’ll only be present as a beloved memory, but John Larroquette is reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding. He’ll be one of many oddballs and cynics that the second Judge Stone must bring to order.

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Accused (Fox)

Homeland mastermind Howard Gordon (also the showrunner of the pulse-racing thriller 24) has recruited an excellent cast for this crime anthology based on an award-winning British series. The names include Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Rhea Pearlman, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jason Ritter and Keith Carradine.

Each episode focuses on one defendant, who stands accused of a crime. From there, we see the proceedings from their point of view through flashbacks. Ultimately, the story intends to reveal how someone can get caught up in extraordinary circumstances. The first installment features Chiklis as a father whose love and loyalty are tested when he learns his teen son may be planning a heinous crime.

Premieres Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

Truth Be Told season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Octavia Spencer’s crime drama returns with a new case to be researched by journalist-turned-podcaster Poppy Scoville. The series has explored America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and the consequences of turning the pursuit of justice into a public spectacle.

In season 3, Poppy is drawn into the mystery of several missing Black girls. She teams up with an unorthodox school principal (Gabrielle Union) to make sure their cases aren’t forgotten by the police or media. The investigation leads Poppy to a sex trafficking ring that might be even more far-reaching than suspected.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 (Prime Video)

More dragons, fantastical battles and raunchy quips are in store in the second season of the adult animated fantasy series, based on a live-streamed Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The story picks up where it left off: the heroes of Vox Machina have saved the land of Tal'dorei, but new threats are ready to pounce.

The group must gather a bunch of artifacts hidden across Tal’dorei to defeat the powerful dragons that have descended on the capital city of Emon. Along the way, they will have to rely on each other while confronting their own inner demons. Oh, and they’ll make jokes. Lots of them.

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Men (Showtime)

Alex Garland has earned acclaim for writing and directing smart, thought-provoking and often surreal thrillers like Ex Machina and Annihilation. His latest, Men, hit theaters last summer and now arrives on streaming — a great choice for a spine-chilling movie night.

After experiencing a tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) seeks solace in a peaceful English country village. But rather than finding a place where she can heal from trauma, Harper is continually confronted with menacing men, from the vacation home’s caretaker to the local vicar to a police officer (all played by Rory Kinnear).

Streaming now on Showtime (opens in new tab)

Violent Night (Peacock)

This action comedy takes a page from that classic Christmas movie, Die Hard, but ups the violence, gore and R-rated language. Stranger Things star David Harbour is Santa Claus, though his version is also a former Viking warrior who kicks ass. Specifically, those of bad guys on the naughty list.

When mercenaries take a wealthy family hostage on Christmas Eve, they get more than they bargained for: savage, snarling Santa. Nikamund the Red is ready to show them that he’s no jolly old saint.

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

Are You the One? Global Edition (Paramount Plus)

International singles compete to find their perfect matches.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert (Peacock)

A documentary about Amber Hagerman's still-unsolved kidnapping and murder.

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)