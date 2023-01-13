7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on HBO Max, Netflix and Peacock (Jan. 13-15)

For a binge that doesn’t add a single calorie, check out the buffet of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on HBO Max , Netflix , Peacock and other streaming services.

The weekend menu is topped by the highly-anticipated video game adaptation The Last of Us , starring Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Strong performances and gorgeous visuals elevate the story of survival against virus-infected zombies.

Other new series premiering this weekend include the game show Traitors and the not-for-kids animated series focused on Velma from Scooby-Doo. Returning favorites Servant season 4 and Vikings: Valhalla season 2 pick up where they left off.

On the movie side, the comedy The Drop sees adults losing their minds after one loses their grip on a baby.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Last of Us (HBO)

Pedro Pascal just can’t stop trying to save precocious children with a special spark. The Mandalorian paired him with the adorable Grogu. Now, weeks before The Mandalorian season 3 hits, he’s taking on the care of a different youngster in a different franchise.

Based on the iconic video game, The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world roamed by zombie-like cannibals and equally dangerous human survivors. Joel is a smuggler tormented by his past, and tasked with ferrying Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out West. She’s the key to curing the virus that has plagued the land, but getting her to the destination is going to be a harrowing experience. While most video game adaptations have fallen flat before, my colleague Henry T. Casey says in his Last of Us review that it might be the best one ever, and a frontrunner for one of the best shows of the year. HBO Max, we should note, now costs $1 more for some, thanks to an HBO Max price hike.

The Traitors (Peacock)

One of my favorite party games is Werewolf, which some people may know as Mafia, and has now been adapted for television. It first hit the UK, where it became my colleague Rory Mellon’s favorite new show . Now, it’s coming to America.

The rules essentially break down like this: three people are designated as Traitors, the rest as the Faithful. Each side is trying to get rid of the other. The utterly delightful Alan Cumming hosts, using his deepest Scottish brogue. The cast features a mix of regular people and C-list celebrities. The latter includes the likes of Olympian Ryan Lochte, Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Cirie Fields from Survivor. In every episode, the Traitors get to “murder” someone, while the Faithful try to vote out one of their foes. At stake? Cash, of course!

Velma (HBO Max)

Ruh roh, Mindy Kaling and co-creator Charlie Grandy are delivering an adult animated Velma series that nobody asked for. The tone is very much “What if Harley Quinn but Velma from Scooby Doo?” so expect plenty of sex, drugs and violence. Oh and a lot of f-bombs.

Their take is a prequel to the classic Scooby-Doo story, before the gang coalesced and even before they met the dog. The characters are modernized, with a pansexual Velma (voiced by Kaling herself), Asian Daphne (Constance Wu) and Black Shaggy, who goes by his government name: Norbert (Sam Richardson). When their classmates begin to mysteriously die, Velma decides to do a bit of sleuthing on the sly.

The Drop (Hulu)

Remember The Slap? Probably not, so I’ll refresh your memory: It was a short-lived show that was predicated on an adult man slapping someone else’s misbehaving child. Chaos ensued. Well, The Drop is a movie that’s sort of similar, but the inciting event is dropping a baby.

The Slap was too self-serious to continue existing, but The Drop adopts a much more surreal, absurd tone. Married couple Lex (Anna Konkle of PEN15) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler) arrive in Mexico for the destination wedding of Mia (Aparna Nancherla) and Peggy (Jennifer Lafleur). But the titular incident casts a pall over the proceedings and forces all the so-called friends to reconsider their relationships to each other.

Servant season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

M. Night Shyamalan loves a good twist and an ending that shocks and awes. So fans are fully expecting both from the fourth and final season of his horror mystery series. Servant began as a study of the grief of a couple after the loss of their child but steadily grew into a spine-tingling thriller.

Season 4 begins with Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) convalescing after a terrible fall. Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) now rules their home and gathers followers outside of it. But her growing powers threaten to obliterate their entire neighborhood and beyond.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 (Netflix)

The conquest continues in the next installment of historical adventurers Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Last we saw them, the trio had triumphantly won the battle for Kattegat.

After recovering from their wounds and losses, they don’t stay in the settlement for long. Freydis embarks on a journey, with Leif and Harald hitting the road for their own. Meanwhile, in London, Queen Emma (Laura Berlin) must navigate choppy political waters during the king’s absence.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 (Paramount Plus)

All the best to Jeremy Renner, who is still recuperating from serious injuries after a snowplow accident. He had already finished filming the second season of his drama Mayor of Kingstown, which sees the actor once again playing power broker to cops and criminals in the Rust Belt.

As the unofficial mayor, Mike McLusky is inundated with crises around the town’s main industry: incarceration. After the all-out prison riot that ended season 1, he’s got many problems to fix and questions to answer. And then there’s the issue of his and his family’s role in the entire toxic stew.

What else to watch this weekend

Sick (Peacock)

Friends quarantine at a remote lake house alone … or so they think.

