7 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

Brew a pumpkin spice latte and get cozy on the couch with any of the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Prime Video, Hulu and more of the best streaming services.

This weekend's TV watch list is dominated by new shows, including The Boys spinoff Gen V. It follows budding superheroes attending a college founded by Vought International. Like The Boys, it's filled with blood, gore and snark. On the other side of the spectrum, The Golden Bachelor is a new take on the dating franchise that features seniors looking for love.

In the movie realm, Wes Anderson adapts Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, while Benicio del Toro stars as a troubled cop in the thriller Reptile. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

Gen V (Prime Video)

Imagine The Boys going to college. That's the premise of the first live-action spinoff of Prime Video's hit superhero drama. Gen V is set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes — run by Vought International, of course. The show will follow hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, tussling for the school’s top ranking.

At the top of that ranking is a literal Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger). But others are gunning for his spot, including mind-controlling girlfriend Cate (Maddie Phillips) and blood-manipulating freshman Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair). But Marie and friends soon discover Vought has some nefarious plans in the works. Never trust an evil corporation.

Streaming now on Prime Video

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

The roses are still red, but this Bachelor is golden. The spinoff of the long-running dating show features the first senior citizen lead in franchise history: 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur who lives in a dream lake house in Indiana. He enjoys playing pickleball, cheering Chicago sports teams and barbecuing on the grill. He’s ready to find love again after losing his high school sweetheart after 43 years of marriage, and has the blessing of his two adult daughters. He’ll have a cast full of lovely ladies — golden girls, if you will — vying for a rose and his heart.

Streaming now on Hulu

Episodes air Thursdays on ABC (via Sling or Fubo )

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix)

Animated shows for adults are a dime a dozen these days, but the original Castlevania was a standout for its striking visuals, compelling storylines and outstanding voice performances. It followed Trevor Belmont, a monster hunter in the 1400s. The sequel Nocturne takes place a few centuries later, during the French Revolution in 1792.

When a vampire messiah rises, Trevor’s descendent Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) teams up with Caribbean sorceress Annette (Thuso Mbedu) and the young revolutionary Maria Renard (Pixie Davies) to prevent an apocalypse.

Streaming now on Netflix

Notable TV Episodes

Reservation Dogs series finale (FX on Hulu)

One of the best shows on television goes out with an emotional bang. During this third and final season, Rez dogs Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) have been grappling with what the future holds for each of them. In the series finale, the death of a community elder brings them all together to plan a memorial and leads them to make some big decisions — particularly about whether to stay on the reservation.

Streaming now on Hulu

Movie Premieres

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Netflix)

Wes Anderson is a true auteur whose films are almost always original works. In rare cases, however, he has made adaptations — in all cases, of Roald Dahl’s stories. The first was Fantastic Mr. Fox; now, Anderson spins out a short film based on The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. It centers on the titular rich miser (Benedict Cumberbatch) who learns about a guru (Ben Kingsley) who can see without using his eyes, then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling. This Dahl adaptation will be followed by three other ones in as many days: The Swan, The Rat Catcher and Poison.

Streaming now on Netflix

Reptile (Netflix)

Netflix’s newest film gives my colleague Malcolm McMillan “serious True Detective” vibes , which bodes well for the crime thriller. Benicio del Toro stars as Detective Tom Nichols, who has been forced to relocate to a small town in Maine with his wife (Alicia Silverstone) after his reputation was tarnished. When Nichols is assigned to investigate the murder of a realtor, he confronts the main suspects: her boyfriend Will (Justin Timberlake), her ex-husband (Karl Glusman) or a recluse (Michael Pitt) with a grudge against Will. As the detective digs deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of conspiracies and corruption that he didn’t expect.

Streaming now on Netflix

Flora and Son (Apple TV Plus)

John Carney has made another charming Irish film revolving around music, following Once and Sing Street. Bad Sisters star Eve Hewson (aka Bono’s daughter) plays single mom Flora, who struggles to connect with her rebellious teen son Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged to help Max find a hobby, she gets him a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up California musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover that one person’s trash can be another’s transformation.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus