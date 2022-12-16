5 simple Amazon hacks to save money

It's a no-brainer so many people shop on Amazon. Not only do they sell everything you could imagine with fast free shipping — if you're an Amazon Prime member — but the site makes it easy to shop around for a reasonable price.

In fact, additional shopping hacks (that you may not even know about) can help you maximize discounts and save even more on your next Amazon purchase. Here are 5 easy hacks to save more on Amazon.

Use browser extensions to get the best deals

(Image credit: Future/CamelCamelCamel)

Checking a product’s price history on Amazon is an easy way to see if you’re actually getting a good deal, and CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) lets you do just that. You’ll also be able to see which products have had recent price drops. All you have to do is enter a product's Amazon URL into the site to get results.

You can even download a browser extension, called the Camelizer, which gives you convenient access to price information. Another browser extension that can save you cash when you shop at Amazon is Honey (opens in new tab). Honey takes the leg-work out of searching the internet for a coupon code, and will apply the best deal to your order.

Get big discounts through Amazon Warehouse

(Image credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock)

If you’re not opposed to shopping for refurbished merchandise, check out Amazon Warehouse (opens in new tab) for quality pre-owned, used and open box products. You’ll be able to buy everything from electronics to pet supplies, so if you’re looking to save big on an upcoming purchase, consider shopping for a pre-owned product instead of buying brand new. In fact, most products are just returned items or products that have only been slightly-used. However, you’ll still be able to check the condition of a product to make sure it’s working and in decent shape before you buy.

Bonus tip: there’s also an Amazon outlet (opens in new tab), where you can shop overstocked items with serious discounts.

Use digital coupons

(Image credit: Amazon)

Did you know that Amazon offers digital coupons on thousands of products? If not, you could be missing out on simple savings. In fact, Amazon has a whole Amazon Coupons (opens in new tab) section dedicated to coupons for a variety of products, from everyday essentials to toys and apparel. Here, you can browse for the best deals on items you’re interested in buying. Coupons can be sorted by category, with the most popular ones being shown as well. The only thing you have to do is hit “click this coupon.”

Extend your Prime membership for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is access to free 2-day shipping, but sometimes packages run late. Did you know that you can get compensated if an item doesn’t arrive within the estimated 2-day time frame? If your package takes longer than two days to arrive, you can contact Amazon for a $10 credit to your account or extend your Prime membership.

Trade-in your old devices

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

(opens in new tab)

You could give your old devices new life, and save money, by using Amazon’s trade-in service (opens in new tab). This includes Kindles, tablets, streaming devices, home security systems, routers, phones and gaming equipment.

If you’re thinking about upgrading any of these devices, instead of letting your previous model collect dust, send it to Amazon. Even items that no longer work are still eligible for trade-in in some cases.

To trade products in, you’ll describe your item to Amazon to receive a quote, after which you’ll ship it for free to Amazon. After that, you’ll receive an Amazon.com gift card equal to the appraised value of your device, as well as a promo towards a new qualifying Amazon device.