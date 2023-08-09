5 of the best Assassin’s Creed games are free to play this weekend

It’s a good week to be an Assassin’s Creed fan, as Ubisoft is celebrating the long-running history-based franchise by making five fan-favorite entires free to play and launching a massive sale on AC games across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.

Between Thursday, August 10 and Monday, August 14, Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, Revelations, Black Flag and Valhalla will all be free to play. Players will have access to all main game content in each of the five titles, and any progression can be carried over if you opt to buy the full game after the free trial period is over.

Unfortunately, all five games will be not available on every platform. On Xbox Series X and Xbox One, players will have access to the entire selection, but on PS5 and PS4 it’s only Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will be free to play, but at least the other four games are currently available via PlayStation Plus Extra.

Meanwhile, on PC the free weekend is split between Ubisoft Connect and Epic Game Store. The former will offer access to Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations in their originally-released forms rather than in the remastered Ezio Collection. Whereas, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be free to play on the Epic Game Store through the weekend.

If you’re a newcomer to the Assassin’s Creed series and are wondering where to start, Assassin's Creed 2 is broadly considered one of the best sequels in gaming. It takes the foundations of the original and improves things in just about every way. Alternatively, for many, the pirate-themed Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag is the franchise’s peak to date, while Valhalla is the latest installment offering a vast open world to explore and enough content to keep you busy for dozens of weekends.

Don't miss these huge Assassin's Creed sales

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft isn’t just celebrating the series with a free weekend either. The publisher has also confirmed it will be holding multiple Assassin’s Creed franchise sales this month across various platforms. These deals will include sizeable discounts on the five games in the free weekend, as well as other games in the series including Assassin’s Creed Unity, Syndicate, Origins and Odyssey.

On PC, the sale will run via Ubisoft Connect until August 17 and offers up to 75% off games. Over on PlayStation, you can get up to 80% off AC games until next Tuesday (August 15). And on Xbox, the main sale starts on August 15 and runs until August 28. But in the meantime, until August 14, there is a special buy two get one free promotion on select AC games including Black Flag and Valhalla.

As for what’s next for the more than 15-year-old franchise, that would be Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Set in 9th-century Baghdad, players will step into the role of Basim, previously introduced as a supporting character in Vahalla. The game is being pitched as a “return to the series’ roots” with a smaller scope and fewer RPG elements. It’s set to launch on October 12 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

More from Tom's Guide