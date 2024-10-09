Live
LIVE: Best Prime Day MacBook deals — last chance lowest prices on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and more
I’m finding all the best Prime Day MacBook deals and sharing them live!
MacBooks have been my go-to laptops for over 18 years, and I’ve been covering Amazon Prime Day events since 2017. That puts me in a pretty good position to find the best Prime Day MacBook deals worth your hard-earned money.
Whether you want something thin and light like the $849 M3 MacBook Air, or you need something beefy like my current daily driver, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro ($200 off), every single one of Apple’s notebooks have been sharply discounted. And there’s not much time to buy, as Prime Day finishes at midnight tonight!
But not only do I know the game around getting you a good, cheap MacBook, but I can also point you towards the best accessories for them too. From AirPods Pro 2 being at their lowest price, to discounts on docking stations to connect them to your desk setup, I’ll be pointing you towards making the most out of your shiny new MacBook.
So without further ado, let’s get on this journey together. I’m scouring the internet for all the best October Prime Day MacBook deals, so you don’t have to! Oh, and if you'd rather just see a full-round up, I've go that for you too.
Best Prime Day MacBook Air deals
M3 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon
The best overall MacBook is currently $250 off — matching its lowest ever price and making this one of the biggest deals of Prime Big Deal Days. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.
M3 MacBook Air (15-inch): was $1,299 now $1,044 @ Amazon
It's the supersized Air — the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is $200 off right now. The key differences are that gigantic screen for all the big display pleasures like binge watching and working on a giant canvas, and the additional battery capacity in this bigger shell. It means you can easily get over 15 hours on one charge!
M2 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Don't worry — you'll still get all the Apple Intelligence features with this older version of the MacBook Air. But for that super low price, you're getting an impressive machine for most tasks. That M2 is still surprising in its performance and power efficiency.
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): $649 @ Walmart
Yes, it's rather old by this point. But the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Best Prime Day MacBook Pro deals
M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Dropping back to its lowest ever price, the M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy right now — packing blistering performance, a fantastic display, robust graphics and a battery life of over 17 hours! Plus, you get more ports than the MacBook Air, including HDMI and an SD Card slot.
M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ B&H
Cheaper than Amazon (and cheaper than Black Friday), you can get $200 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro at B&H. At this price, that powerful configuration of the M3 Pro chipset and 18GB of RAM just became all the more tempting. Plus, that Space Black finish makes you feel like Batman using it!
M3 Max MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $3,499 now $2,999 @ Best Buy
The ultimate MacBook is on sale. This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on the go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and comes in the sleek Space Black color option.
The Logitech MX Master 3 features a comfortable and ergonomic design, unique productivity features that are adaptable to specific software, a magnetic scroll wheel and long battery life. Professionals who spend the majority of their workdays using specialized programs like Excel, Photoshop or Final Cut Pro will find this mouse especially useful. The MX Master 3 has dozens of customizable options, but even if you’re interested in only a few of them, it’s worth checking out. This is a fantastic clicker for any MacBook.
Logitech MX Master 3: $93 @ Amazon
Time for another unexpected accessory — AR glasses. If you're regularly on the move and don't want the neck pain of looking down at your MacBook on long-haul flights, these are an amazing addition to your tech arsenal! I've highlighted 3 amazing savings already, but my favorite deal has to be on the Xreal Air 2 Pro glasses. For just $399, you get a great 1080p picture right in front of your eyes, and you can download the Nebula app and get a full 3-display spatial computing experience right in front of you! Great for multi-tasking at 30,000 feet.
Xreal Air 2 Pro: was $449 now $359 @ Amazon
AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to their lowest ever price at just $168! Normally, these are a common accessory to buy alongside the likes of iPhone 16, but I've been finding much more use for them when paired to my MacBook. You get all the same nodding gestures, stem controls and that same amazing sound quality — great for when you need to focus in and work!
AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168 @ Amazon
