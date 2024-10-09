LIVE: Best Prime Day MacBook deals — last chance lowest prices on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and more

MacBooks have been my go-to laptops for over 18 years, and I’ve been covering Amazon Prime Day events since 2017. That puts me in a pretty good position to find the best Prime Day MacBook deals worth your hard-earned money.

Whether you want something thin and light like the $849 M3 MacBook Air, or you need something beefy like my current daily driver, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro ($200 off), every single one of Apple’s notebooks have been sharply discounted. And there’s not much time to buy, as Prime Day finishes at midnight tonight!

But not only do I know the game around getting you a good, cheap MacBook, but I can also point you towards the best accessories for them too. From AirPods Pro 2 being at their lowest price, to discounts on docking stations to connect them to your desk setup, I’ll be pointing you towards making the most out of your shiny new MacBook.

So without further ado, let’s get on this journey together. I’m scouring the internet for all the best October Prime Day MacBook deals, so you don’t have to! Oh, and if you'd rather just see a full-round up, I've go that for you too.

Best Prime Day MacBook Air deals

M3 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The best overall MacBook is currently $250 off — matching its lowest ever price and making this one of the biggest deals of Prime Big Deal Days. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.

M3 MacBook Air (15-inch): was $1,299 now $1,044 @ Amazon

It's the supersized Air — the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is $200 off right now. The key differences are that gigantic screen for all the big display pleasures like binge watching and working on a giant canvas, and the additional battery capacity in this bigger shell. It means you can easily get over 15 hours on one charge!

M2 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Don't worry — you'll still get all the Apple Intelligence features with this older version of the MacBook Air. But for that super low price, you're getting an impressive machine for most tasks. That M2 is still surprising in its performance and power efficiency.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): $649 @ Walmart

Yes, it's rather old by this point. But the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

Best Prime Day MacBook Pro deals

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Dropping back to its lowest ever price, the M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy right now — packing blistering performance, a fantastic display, robust graphics and a battery life of over 17 hours! Plus, you get more ports than the MacBook Air, including HDMI and an SD Card slot.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ B&H

Cheaper than Amazon (and cheaper than Black Friday), you can get $200 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro at B&H. At this price, that powerful configuration of the M3 Pro chipset and 18GB of RAM just became all the more tempting. Plus, that Space Black finish makes you feel like Batman using it!