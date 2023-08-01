This 2-minute trick is the quickest way to cool down at night

Sleeping in summertime can be a struggle, especially when you're hit with a heatwave. There are plenty of techniques for how to sleep in when it's hot, but many of them require some pre-planning and preparation. What if you've woken up feeling sweaty and uncomfortable, and need to cool yourself down in double-quick time? We have a tip for you.

Here it is: head to the bathroom and run the underside of your wrists under cold water for a few seconds.

The veins here are close to the surface – many people will be able to see them through their skin – so running cold water on the skin here is a quick way to lower the temperature of the blood passing through, which in turn helps the body feel cooler .

(Image credit: Sasikan Ulevik on Unsplash)

It will in fact work for a number of different spots on the body where the veins are near the surface. For example, the neck, temples or the crook of your arm. But wrists are probably the most convenient and easily accessible in the middle of the night, assuming you don't want to get water everywhere.

Once you've done that, put yourself back to bed in a semi-fetal side-sleeper position, which is the best position to sleep in when it's hot.

If you're a bit more prepared, here are some pre-emptive tricks to help your bedroom feel cooler when bedtime rolls around…

1. Close your blinds during the day

Usually, you'd open your curtains during the day to let the light in. When it's hot weather, keeping them closed will block the sun out and should keep your room cooler. This is especially effective if you have blackout blinds.

(Image credit: Getty)

2. Try a cold-water bottle

Fill your hot-water bottle and pop it in the freezer for an hour or two before bed. This will provide an instant cooling hit, although you might want to wrap it in a towel to stop the condensation from making your bed damp.

3. Consider a cooling mattress

If you live in an area where it's often hot at night, consider investing in one of the best cooling mattresses. These are designed specifically to regulate temperature. Most work passively, by using materials that move body heat away from the sleeper and release it elsewhere, or covers designed to remain cool to the touch. However, if you really want to go for it, there are also a handful of products that offer active cooling. A popular example is the Eight Sleep mattress cover, which has channels of water running through it, that can be cooled or heated to each sleeper's exact preferences.