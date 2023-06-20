Bing Chat is a great alternative to ChatGPT if you want to try out the capabilities of generative AI. It operates very similarly to ChatGPT — in fact, many of our tips for using ChatGPT are applicable to Bing Chat or any generative AI chatbot.

But Bing Chat has one advantage that ChatGPT doesn’t have, at least, not for free. It uses GPT-4 , which is OpenAI’s most recent AI large language model. And unlike ChatGPT, which requires a ChatGPT Plus subscription to use GPT-4, all you need for Bing Chat is a Microsoft account. Well, and Microsoft’s Edge browser, but hopefully that’s changing soon .

Once you have the answer you’re looking for from Bing Chat though, what do you do next? Well, there’s good news there. You can copy, save and export Bing Chat’s responses with ease. All it takes is a few actions to copy a response over to the Edge sidebar for further content generation, save it as a PDF or even turn it into a Word document.

So without further ado, here’s how to save or export your Bing Chat responses so you can continue working with them outside of the Bing Chat user interface.

How to save or export your Bing Chat responses

Open Bing Chat Ask Bing Chat a question Hover your mouse cursor over the response Copy Bing Chat’s response Export Bing Chat’s response

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open Bing Chat (Image: © Future) If you want to export a Bing Chat response, you first need to ask it a question! And to ask it a question, you need to open up Bing Chat. Open Microsoft Edge, then enter bing.com into your address bar. This will put you on the traditional Bing Search landing page. At the top, you’ll see an icon for Chat. Click the Chat icon. You don’t actually need to be logged into a Microsoft account to use the Chat function in Edge anymore, but if you do log in you can ask more questions and have longer conversations. Click Sign in, top right, to log into your Microsoft account.

2. Ask Bing Chat a question (Image: © Future) Okay, you’re logged in and using Bing Chat. What you’ll need to do now is ask it a question in the user interface. Enter a question or prompt in the “Ask me anything…” text-input field at the bottom of the browser window. I went with a classic: “How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”

3. Hover your mouse cursor over Bing Chat’s response (Image: © Future) Great. You now have a response that you can copy, save or export. To bring up the option to copy or export, hover your mouse over the Bing Chat response. This will bring up the option to Copy or Export the response, and you can save the response as a PDF from the Export option. More on that later.

4. Copy Bing Chat’s response (Image: © Future) Once you’ve hovered over the response, you’ll see four options (in order): thumbs up, thumbs down, copy and export. Click the copy icon and you will have copied your response — ready to paste anywhere! So why not paste it over to the Microsoft Edge sidebar? The Edge sidebar also has generative AI tools from Bing Chat built in that can take the response you generated and expand on it. In my case, I got it to complete the task that Bing Chat refused to do — turning the chatbot's response into an essay.

5. Export Bing Chat’s response (Image: © Future) Instead of copying the Bing Chat response in question, you can also export it in several ways. Once you’ve hovered over the response, click the export button (it looks like a download button) to open up a drop-down menu of options. Want to save your response as a PDF? Click PDF to save the response as a PDF. Want to save it as a text file? Click Text to save the response as a Text document. And if you want to export it as a Word document and keep working with the response in Word, just click Word to export the Bing Chat response to a Word document.

That’s it! You now know how to copy, save and export your Bing Chat responses so you can work on them outside of the Bing Chat user interface. Keep in mind that this only works when you’re using the AI chatbot on the Edge desktop browser. On the Bing mobile app, as an example, you can only copy responses — you can’t save or export them.

Looking to try out more AI tools? Check out our guides on how to use ChatGPT , how to sign up for Google Search Labs , how to use Google Bard and how to use DALL•E 2 so you can start participating in the AI revolution that’s dominating the tech world.