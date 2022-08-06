Knowing how to get rid of wasps and keep them away means you can venture around your yard without fear of being stung. While wasps are nature’s pest control, when one gets into your home, or just won’t leave you alone in the yard, it can get pretty frustrating. Some of us will freeze to the spot, hoping it loses interest, while others couldn’t move more quickly.

If wasps frequent your yard and you’re not a fan of the swatter, it might interest you to know that you can deter them with a few tips and tricks. Some of the items you might already have in your kitchen cupboards as well. Here’s 8 ways to get rid of wasps and keep them away from your home.

How to get rid of wasps from your home and yard

The following methods are intended to deter individual wasps rather than to handle an infestation.

If you’re dealing with a wasp nest, do not approach and attempt to deal with it yourself. Unless you have the correct protection, equipment and method, this can be very dangerous. Instead, make sure you call in a professional.

1. Essential oils

Essential oil bottles (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wasps hate the smell of peppermint, lemongrass and citronella. So, if you have any of these essential oils at home, you can dilute them in a spray bottle and apply them to areas where wasps frequent. This can be used both indoors and outdoors.

If you’ve previously removed a wasp nest, it’s a good idea to spray this location to prevent a re-infestation. Remember, you will need to reapply the oil once it dissipates or if it rains.

2. Plant wasp-repelling plants

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For an ongoing source of these fragrances, you can also invest in some of the plants themselves to place around your home, yard and porch. Once again, peppermint, spearmint, lemongrass and citronella all work well, plus these plants are easy to grow.

Certain plants should also be avoided as they have the opposite effect and attract wasps. Avoid brightly-colored flowering plants which produce nectar if you want to keep wasps at bay — or simply plant them further away from your home.

3. Wasp traps

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If wasps often visit your yard, and there’s too many to enjoy the outdoors, you can always set up wasp traps to lower the numbers. Traps are widely available from home department stores, such as the RESCUE TrapStik ($19, (opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab)).

Alternatively, you can create your own home traps to get rid of wasps. Just cut an empty bottle in half, then add some sugar water to the lower half. Flip the top half of the bottle upside down and place it into the bottom half with the lid removed and facing downwards. Make sure the liquid level is beneath the opening of the bottle.

Then place your trap outside to attract the wasps. Once lured in by the sugar water, wasps won’t be able to find their way back out and the water will eventually drown them. Just make sure the wasps are dead before attempting to dispose of the bottle.

4. Fake wasp nests

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you worry about wasps building a nest in your yard, you can always put them off by hanging a fake nest. That’s right — wasps won’t build a nest if they believe another colony has already occupied the area. There’s a range of fake nests you can buy online, such as this 4 Pack Wasp Nest Decoy Hanging Wasp Deterrent ($9.95, (opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab)).

You can also make your own fake nests by simply hanging up crumpled paper bags. Just make sure they’re out of the rain, so they won't be ruined by a downpour.

5. Soapy water

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When wasps just won't leave you alone, and you’d rather not use chemicals to kill them, there’s always the option of using soapy water. It might sound too simple to be true, but soapy water is actually very effective. The soap blocks the pores which wasps breathe through, which kills them pretty quickly.

All you need to do is combine a couple of tablespoons of dish soap with water in an empty spray bottle, then mix before you use. Soapy water is also effective on hornets.

6. Ultrasonic pest repeller

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ultrasonic sounds can be used to deter all kinds of pests, from moles to mice . But, did you know that it’s pretty effective on wasps as well? You can buy ultrasonic devices which plug in around the home to keep wasps away, such as the Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller ($26.99, (opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab)).

You can also get ultrasonic emitters for your yard as well, although these tend to be designed for larger pests, such as rabbits and squirrels. Because of this, most come with motion sensors as standard, and they consequently wouldn’t be suitable for wasps.

7. Clean up your trash

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your trash can is overflowing, then wasps will flock to your home from far and wide. Anything sweet will attract not just wasps, but all manner of insects, so make sure your food debris is contained and sealed. This is just as important outside as it is indoors.

Upgrade your trash can to one with a locking lid if necessary, or invest in a latch to keep the lid in place, such as the Lid Loc ($12.99, (opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab)). Make sure you clean any spills from the trash can as well — this will continue to attract pests.

8. Seal any cracks

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you keep catching wasps in your home, you need to work out how they’re getting in. Odds are they use small cracks and gaps around window sills and door frames. Take the time to assess any possible entryways around your home, and fill in any you spot.

If you keep catching wasps in your home, you need to work out how they're getting in. Odds are they use small cracks and gaps around window sills and door frames. Take the time to assess any possible entryways around your home, and fill in any you spot.