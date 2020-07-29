How to download EpocCam

Kinoni's EpocCam is a smartphone app and computer program that allows you to use your phone as a webcam. That way you can skip purchasing pricey standalone webcams when you already have a great-looking picture on your mobile device.

You can bridge your phone and computer together via the same Wi-Fi network or connect them with a USB cable, but whenever everything's connected, EpocCam can be used with services like Zoom, Discord, and Skype to help fast track all those video meetings we're having during the global pandemic.

If you're in need of a quick camera option for video conferencing needs, Kinoni's EpocCam is a great way to take devices you already have and put them to work on your computer setup without having to spend additional cash. Given the shortage of webcams and other devices with built-in cameras that happened early on during the coronavirus pandemic, this is a handy app to keep around for communicating with others.

Where to download EpocCam

EpocCam is a free-to-use app that lets you forgo using an integrated laptop webcam or a pricey additional peripheral to make video calls. It features quick setup and easy-to-understand settings that’ll have you hopping on Zoom or Skype for your next online meetup without the fear of a fuzzy image or an unreliable, cheap camera making everything look muddy and low-quality.

There's also a special high-resolution version of EpocCam available for $7.99. EpocCam HD offers a better-looking picture as well as a few other features for the money, but you'll have to spend a bit of cash to make them yours.

What you can do with EpocCam

EpocCam lets you use your iOS or Android device as a camera on your computer. You can connect via wired connection with a USB cable or you can go wireless. Install the free app (or the HD version for $7.99) to get started, then install the appropriate drivers. Run the app on your phone and you'll see EpocCam running through your device to help you make a great impression during your next online meeting.