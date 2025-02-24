Track all the things! Apple AirTag 4-pack drop to lowest ever price on Amazon — with massive 30% discount
Keep tabs on your keys (or anything else) for less right now
When they first launched, I didn't really understand the point of the AirTags. But then I got one and saw how useful they really are for keeping track of, well, pretty much anything — including my dog.
They're not the cheapest though, which is why it's such a big deal that the Apple AirTags four-pack is down to just $69 on Amazon right now — its lowest ever price on the site.
And you don't really have to do anything to set them up — connect them to your phone and Apple account, and then the tracker automatically joins Apple's Find My network so it can be located whenever it's near any iPhone.
This four-pack of Apple AirTags means you can attach the long-lasting tracker to anything you like for just $17.25 each. The single AirTag is currently down to $22 at Amazon, but normally retails for $29, so this massive discount on the four-pack brings each down to around half price.
Amazon also has the four-pack of AirTags discounted in the U.K., dropping the price of each tag down to just £23.50. But unlike the U.S. deal, this isn't quite their lowest price (they have sold for £79 before) but it's still a great deal since a single AirTag is down to £28 at Amazon right now.
If you have an iPhone, AirTags are easily among the best key finders, as they're pretty small, last a long time (thanks to the included CR2032 battery) and securely (and privately) can be found whenever they're in range of any iPhone.
This is why many people use them to track luggage too, which can get easily lost in transit, but often around other people. This is also how I ended up attaching one to my dog's collar, even though Apple doesn't explicitly recommend this.
If you live in a rural or sparsely populated area, a GPS pet tracker is going to be a better option, but I live in a city so it's rare there aren't people about. But since the AirTags don't come with a case, I also bought the Otterbox Rugged AirTag Case to clip it to the dog's collar or harness.
Of course, as this is an Apple product, and as we noted in our AirTags review, these are really only a good choice if you have an iPhone. If you use Android, then you'll want something like the Tile Life360 Mate four-pack which is down to just $55 at Amazon right now and plays well with Apple and Google's devices.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
James is Tom's Guide's Buying Guide Editor, overseeing the site's buying advice. He was previously Fitness Editor, covering strength training workouts, cardio exercise, and accessible ways to improve your health and wellbeing.At his first job at as a sales assistant in a department store, James learned how important it is to help people make purchasing decisions that are right for their needs, whether that's a fountain pen to give as a gift or a new fridge for their kitchen.
This skill stayed with him as he developed a career in journalism as a freelance technology writer and, later, as Buying Guide Editor for MakeUseOf, where his interest in fitness combined with his commitment to impartial buying advice.
This is how he came to join Fit&Well as Fitness Editor, covering beginner-friendly exercise routines, affordable ways to boost your wellbeing, and reviewed weights, rowing machines, and workout headphones.
James is an advocate for sustainability and reparability, and focuses his reviews and advice through that lens to offer objective insights as to whether a specific product or service will be right for your needs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Mold vs. dust: How to tell the difference and remove both from your home
I tried Nespresso's most expensive coffee maker — here's my verdict