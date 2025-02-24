Track all the things! Apple AirTag 4-pack drop to lowest ever price on Amazon — with massive 30% discount

When they first launched, I didn't really understand the point of the AirTags. But then I got one and saw how useful they really are for keeping track of, well, pretty much anything — including my dog.

They're not the cheapest though, which is why it's such a big deal that the Apple AirTags four-pack is down to just $69 on Amazon right now — its lowest ever price on the site.

And you don't really have to do anything to set them up — connect them to your phone and Apple account, and then the tracker automatically joins Apple's Find My network so it can be located whenever it's near any iPhone.

Apple AirTags 4-pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon This four-pack of Apple AirTags means you can attach the long-lasting tracker to anything you like for just $17.25 each. The single AirTag is currently down to $22 at Amazon, but normally retails for $29, so this massive discount on the four-pack brings each down to around half price.

If you have an iPhone, AirTags are easily among the best key finders, as they're pretty small, last a long time (thanks to the included CR2032 battery) and securely (and privately) can be found whenever they're in range of any iPhone.

This is why many people use them to track luggage too, which can get easily lost in transit, but often around other people. This is also how I ended up attaching one to my dog's collar, even though Apple doesn't explicitly recommend this.

If you live in a rural or sparsely populated area, a GPS pet tracker is going to be a better option, but I live in a city so it's rare there aren't people about. But since the AirTags don't come with a case, I also bought the Otterbox Rugged AirTag Case to clip it to the dog's collar or harness.

Of course, as this is an Apple product, and as we noted in our AirTags review, these are really only a good choice if you have an iPhone. If you use Android, then you'll want something like the Tile Life360 Mate four-pack which is down to just $55 at Amazon right now and plays well with Apple and Google's devices.