7 things you should never store in a cardboard box — but probably do

Whether you’re packing old items away for storage or decluttering your home, cardboard boxes can make cost-effective long-term storage solutions. But did you know there are certain items you should never store in a cardboard box?

Although cardboard boxes may seem like a no-brainer, these can degrade over time from fluctuating temperatures, or wear and tear making them ineffective. This is especially the case if you have endless boxes stored in your attic or garage — only to be forgotten about years later. What’s more, cardboard boxes can attract rats and mice — who can either chew on cardboard or make their way inside.

So, if you want to avoid damaged items or a pest infestation, be sure not to store these items in cardboard boxes!

1. Clothing and linen

A person decluttering clothes in a cardboard box (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s common to store excess clothing or shoes in cardboard boxes (to make more room in your closet), but such items are a no-no. Fabrics such as cashmere, wool, and even lace are prone to capturing excess moisture, musty odors and damage if not properly stored. What’s more, moths can chew through organic fabrics, ruining the material.

In addition, never store leather items such as jackets, footwear, or handbags in cardboard boxes. The excess moisture that gets trapped in the box can damage the leather over time. This can either cause cracks or even mold and mildew on the item.

Instead, opt for dustproof, breathable clothing bags that are designed from a high-quality, odorless,non-woven fabric to promote ventilation and protect clothing You can find these in-store on online in different sizes, and colors to suit your style. For more top tips, check out how to clean leather and restore its shine. Or how to store your winter wardrobe.

Budding Joy 90 L Large Storage Bags (X6): $24 at Amazon These handy organizer bags are ideal for storing clothing, bed linen and other items safely. Made from a special woven material, this allows adequate ventilation, protecting your clothing from fluctuating temperatures. These are suitable to store anywhere in the home.

2. Important documents

Old photographs and documents (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to store original documents, paperwork or even family photo albums, never store these in cardboard boxes. Fluctuating temperatures can lead to moisture issues that can either fade or discolor the print/documents over time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Firstly, it’s always advisable to keep copies or digital copies of important documents, should the originals get damaged. And if you need to keep originals safe, you can store them in a waterproof, security-safe box, which is also theft-proof.

The same applies to storing expensive artwork or rare photography. If these are not placed in the right conditions, this will affect the print over time, causing it to either warp, fade, or ruin the finish completely.

3. Food

Box of food (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It might seem super handy to store excess food supplies in boxes, however, avoid storing both fresh or dried foods in cardboard boxes. Again, cardboard is prone to temperature variations which can cause foods to spoil quickly if not kept in a cool place. More importantly, you don’t want to invite rodents or insects to come and feast on your supplies!

Instead, experts recommend always storing foods in glass containers, or in a cool, dry place for long-term storage. Glass jars keep food and drink fresher for longer, and won’t affect the taste. Alternatively, opt for food-grade containers made from materials designed for storing food.

SONGMICS Metal Storage Cabinet: $93 at Amazon Whether you're short on cabinet space in the kitchen or you need a place to store toys and books, the possibilities are endless with this metal storage cabinet. Featuring mesh doors and height-adjustable shelves, this cabinet can neatly organize any space and it will look great doing it.

5. Old electronics/gadgets

Box of electronics (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Be it old smartphones that you want to keep as spares, or electronic devices that need repairing, it’s quite common to stash them away in cardboard boxes. However, the fluctuating temperatures can compromise sensitive electronics — especially in damp/high moisture environments.

Instead, opt for anti-static packaging or silica pouches specifically designed to absorb moisture. In addition, store old electrical items in a cool, well-ventilated environment.

6. Holiday decorations

Woman packing Christmas tree (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s quite common to throw festive baubles, decor or even your artificial Christmas tree into a cardboard box, but this is a no-no. Not only can cardboard tear or get worn from the weight, but handmade, wooden decorations may easily destroy from high humidity levels.

If you want to keep your festive decor in top shape, check out these 7 smart tips for storing Christmas decorations.

7. Flammable items

Oil lamp in garden (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Never store flammable items such as kerosene or oil lamps, some cleaning products, aerosol sprays and batteries in cardboard boxes. Again, these materials are prone to fluctuating temperatures — especially during summertime when these can potentially explode, becoming a fire hazard.

It’s important to always store batteries and other flammables in a well-ventilated compartment or area such as a garage, basement or outhouse. In addition, keep them away from stoves or fireplaces.