Google Home may be getting a Vacation Mode — here's what it can do
Schedule your smart home devices to turn on and off randomly automatically
Nestled within the Google Home app's "Home & Away" menu, a new Vacation Mode feature may be gearing up to randomly control your smart home devices while you're away. At least that's the case if it's anything like the away and vacation modes on other smart home platforms like SmartThings.
Android Authority has spotted the new "Vacation Mode" while tearing into the latest Google Home app. Aside from adding one of the best security cameras to your setup, this is one of the best ways to protect your home against criminals.
Google Home can sense your presence using your phone's location and a variety of sensors built into many of its best smart home devices. This automatically kicks off routines and a specified set of tasks, like lowering the thermostat or turning off lights while you're away. But on an extended stay, this leaves your home powered down.
In version 3.23.1.3 of the app, a new Vacation feature denoted by a calendar icon has appeared in the Home and Away menu. You can likely click this to set the dates for your trip and have your Google Home randomly trigger devices throughout the day. That may look like opening (or closing) smart blinds, playing music through smart speakers, or adjusting your smart lights.
Google's Vacation Routine isn’t fully baked and delivers an error when a user attempts to tap on its calendar icon in the current release. There’s also no trace of a Vacation option in the Household Routines section of the Automation tab at the moment. Still, this highly requested feature could give the Google Home platform a much-needed boost.
Hunter Fenollol is a Senior Editor for Tom’s Guide. He specializes in smart home gadgets and appliances. Prior to joining the team, Hunter reviewed computers, wearables, and mixed reality gear for publications that include CNN Underscored, Popular Mechanics, and Laptop Magazine. When he’s not testing out the latest cooking gadgets, you can likely find him playing a round of golf or out with friends feeding his paycheck to a QuickHit slot machine. Hunter started his career as an intern at Tom’s Guide back in 2019 while in college. He graduated from Long Island University Post with a degree in Communications and minor in Advertising. He has been vlogging ever since the iPhone 4 took front-facing cameras mainstream.