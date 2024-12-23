Apple reportedly working on its own smart doorbell with Face ID — what we know so far

We’ve already heard rumors that Apple could be making a big push for the smart home market, which are said to include the release of AI-enabled smart displays. But it seems like Apple could have plans for other devices, including a video doorbell with Face ID technology.

This news comes from Mark Gurman, in the latest issue of his Power On newsletter. According to Gurman, this doorbell would have the ability to wirelessly connect to a compatible deadlock — allowing users to unlock their door with Face ID.

He believes that this feature will likely work with third-party locks that use Apple Homekit, though Apple could still partner up with someone else to release an officially sanctioned option. Gurman also notes that the device could take advantage of Apple’s upcoming “Proxima” wireless chip, complete with the secure enclave feature, which will help protect data.

Gurman says that work is still in the early stages, and that sources claim we shouldn’t expect to see this doorbell before the end of next year at the earliest. He also notes that this is a pretty competitive market, with Amazon’s Ring dominating the smart doorbell and camera business. And that's not even mentioning competition from other companies that make the best video doorbells like Google Nest, Wyze, Eufy and more.

That means Apple is going to have to offer something really special if it wants its video doorbell to be successful. Offering Face ID is one way of doing that, but whether it will be enough isn’t clear. The price is going to need to be competitive too, considering the number of doorbells that offer a pretty impressive array of features for quite reasonable prices.

This all hinges on Apple releasing the doorbell, of course. Gurman points out that Apple is very protective of its brand, and does not like being associated with bad press. He mentions that during the development of the now-canceled Apple Car, executives “dreaded” the prospect of being associated with car accidents. Throw a smart lock and potential home invasion into the mix, and you can easily see some of the top brass being hesitant to make this idea a reality.

Gurman points out that potential damage could be mitigated if Apple simply licenses out Face ID tech to other smart doorbell makers. That would mean Apple is handing over the potential gains to someone else, but the negative connotations of something going wrong would likely be split.

In any case, it’s definitely too early to say what might happen, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out.