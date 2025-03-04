Our favorite air purifier has dropped in price — just in time for allergy season
Don’t let allergies ruin your spring
Spring is finally here, and while it brings brighter mornings and new plant growth, it also brings the start of pollen season. And if you struggle with allergies, this can quickly become a hindrance, preventing you from enjoying the warmer weather.
That’s why having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference in filtering airborne pollutants around the home, such as pollen and pet dander — helping you breathe easily. And while such appliances are known to be a costly investment, it’s always good when you can grab a bargain.
Right now, the BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Room is on sale for just $262 at Amazon from $349. That’s a 25% discount, which is still a substantial saving, considering this is one of our favorite purifiers.
If you have large rooms, this Blueair Air Purifier is ideal, with a coverage of 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and App-connectivity. What’s more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room.
Why we recommend it
For those new to the world of air purifiers, BlueAir is a reputable brand, right up there in our top picks for best air purifier.
Winning factors from its predecessor, the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto included performance, efficiency, energy-saving and how well it works in large spaces.
If you have large rooms, the BlueAir Pure 211i Max promises cleaner air within one hour and boasts a ‘whisper quiet’ operation, which is always a bonus if you have a busy household, or simply want to relax without disturbance.
Another handy feature is its App control that can give you real-time information and readings about the quality of your air and offers voice assistance.
It’s worth noting, this price is for a limited-time only, and not likely to stick around — so you’d better grab this deal while it lasts!
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Our Place just launched its titanium cookware line which claims to be 300% harder than stainless steel
Waykar 34 Pint Dehumidifier review