Our favorite air purifier has dropped in price — just in time for allergy season

Deals
By
published

Don’t let allergies ruin your spring

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto
(Image credit: Blueair)

Spring is finally here, and while it brings brighter mornings and new plant growth, it also brings the start of pollen season. And if you struggle with allergies, this can quickly become a hindrance, preventing you from enjoying the warmer weather.

That’s why having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference in filtering airborne pollutants around the home, such as pollen and pet dander — helping you breathe easily. And while such appliances are known to be a costly investment, it’s always good when you can grab a bargain.

Right now, the BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Room is on sale for just $262 at Amazon from $349. That’s a 25% discount, which is still a substantial saving, considering this is one of our favorite purifiers.

Blueair Air Purifier Pure 211i Max
Blueair Air Purifier Pure 211i Max: was $262 now $349 at Amazon

If you have large rooms, this Blueair Air Purifier is ideal, with a coverage of 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and App-connectivity. What’s more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room.

View Deal

Why we recommend it

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto air purifier on wooden floor

(Image credit: Steven Asarch/Tom's Guide)

For those new to the world of air purifiers, BlueAir is a reputable brand, right up there in our top picks for best air purifier.

Winning factors from its predecessor, the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto included performance, efficiency, energy-saving and how well it works in large spaces.

If you have large rooms, the BlueAir Pure 211i Max promises cleaner air within one hour and boasts a ‘whisper quiet’ operation, which is always a bonus if you have a busy household, or simply want to relax without disturbance.

Another handy feature is its App control that can give you real-time information and readings about the quality of your air and offers voice assistance.

It’s worth noting, this price is for a limited-time only, and not likely to stick around — so you’d better grab this deal while it lasts!

See more Home Deals
Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
Content Editor, Homes

As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about home
Our Place&#039;s new Titanium Pro cookware line

Our Place just launched its titanium cookware line which claims to be 300% harder than stainless steel
Waykar 34 Pint dehumidifier

Waykar 34 Pint Dehumidifier review
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC back with solar panel

I just tested this solar-powered laptop — and it makes a lot more sense that I thought
See more latest
Most Popular
MacBook Pro M4 on desk
Epic Apple MacBook sale is live — shop the best deals from $629 right now
Sony Bravia 9 TV shown in living room
Epic Sony sale just went live at Best Buy — save up to $700 off Bravia TVs
Yeti deals
Epic YETI sale is live on Amazon — 13 drinkware deals I’d shop from $17
Anker Soundcore P20i
The Soundcore P20i are excellent everyday earbuds and they’re just $19 at Amazon right now
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Forget the MacBook Air M4 — the amazing XPS 13 is just $999 right now
DreamCloud mattress
Huge DreamCloud flash sale discounts queen hybrid mattress to just $699 with $599 of free bedding
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
Hurry and score $700 off this killer RTX 4090 gaming laptop
Marmot Deals
Marmot’s sale section just restocked — shop my 11 favorite deals from $34
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
Huge Fire TV Stick sale just went live at Amazon — 4 devices I'd shop now from $24
Garmin Epix 2
The Garmin Epix 2 is just $379 right now — here’s why I’d get it ahead of the Apple Watch 10