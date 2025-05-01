I love al fresco eating and Yeti's new bowl looks perfect for office lunches or weekend picnics

With the warm weather upon us, I look forward to spending more time outdoors with friends, families and colleagues. Instead of social gatherings indoors, I’ll be embracing the sunshine to enjoy al fresco dining, whether it’s at the beach, a picnic park or during my work breaks.

And thanks to Yeti, enjoying a homemade takeout just got easier with the launch of its new Rambler bowls designed exactly for the task. They offer double wall vacuum insulation to keep hot food hot and cold food cold, so you never have a nasty surprise when you tuck into your takeout.

I can’t wait to pack them up for my next outdoor adventure or trip to the office. Instead of wrapping up boring sandwiches in parchment, only to find my lunch is squashed and soggy, I'll be able to make the most of leftovers, or pack up a hot or cold salad for the beach.

Yeti Rambler Three Course Set: $150 at YETI US Yeti's Rambler bowls keep their cool or hold their heat and are designed for food to go. The set includes a 1-quart, 2.5-quart and 4.5-quart bowl, each with a tightly sealed lid and double-wall vacuum insulation. Choose between white, cape taupe, navy, and papaya.

Designed for the great outdoors

(Image credit: YETI)

The Rambler bowls come in a set of three for $150 at Yeti, or can be purchased individually. The 1-quart bowl is ideal for one, think tasty office lunches, and is available for $35 at Amazon. The 2.5-quart and 4.5-quart bowls are perfect when you’ve got more mouths to feed, and can store anything from your favorite homemade slaw to chilli sauce. The only worry you’ll have is what to make!

Apart from the lids being super tight to keep your food at the right temperature and any nasties out, they are also clear. So, when you’re busy enjoying the outdoor fun, you won’t have to worry about remembering what’s inside each tub. Although, do be careful as they are not 100% leakproof.

Yeti hasn’t missed a trick by adding curb appeal to the functional bowls, which are available in four colorways — white, cape taupe, navy, and papaya. I like the crisp contemporary look of the white set, but if you fancy a brighter summertime vibe, the papaya bowls are for you.

How to use

(Image credit: Yeti)

The Rambler bowls are made of 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel, and the lids are made of Tritan, with a silicon gasket. However, because the bowls are stainless steel, they cannot be used in the microwave. So, if you’re planning on heating up your homemade takeout in the office, you’ll need to transfer it to a microwave-safe bowl first.

Despite the material not being suitable for a microwave, the bowls and lids are all dishwasher safe. But Yeti advises removing the silicon gasket from the lid and washing it in the cutlery compartment. As long as it reduces my washing-up load bowls, I'm happy.

And when it comes to storage, the bowls are either stackable with the lids in place, or can be nested inside one another for space-saving.