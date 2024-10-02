Ring security cameras just got 4 big upgrades — including 24/7 video recording

In an effort to keep up with some of the best home security cameras, Ring is rolling out four new features for its devices and rebranding its subscription offerings — and fortunately keeping the price the same.

The new features, such as 24/7 video recording, aim to give Ring camera owners greater knowledge about what's going on around their property. Here's a quick look at each new feature, when they'll be available, and on which devices they'll work.

24/7 video recording

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring cameras will now be able to record 24/7 video for a span of up to 14 days, as well as capture events that occur outside motion zones. This feature will initially be available on the Ring Stick Up Cam and Stick Up Cam Pro, Indoor Cam 2nd Gen, and Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, and only for those who have subscribed to the Ring Home Premium tier, which is $19.99/month.

Doorbell Calls

(Image credit: Ring)

In order to help speed up the time to which you can respond to someone at your front door, Doorbell Calls will allow you to answer a buzz at your doorbell as if you were answering a call on your phone, as well as see a live view from the doorbell's camera. This feature will work for all Ring video doorbells.

Video preview alerts

(Image credit: Ring)

While Ring's cameras have provided thumbnail images on your phone when someone rings your doorbell or triggers a motion alert, push notifications will now include a short video clip, to give you better context before deciding whether or not to open the Ring app to see a live view or talk with the person on the other side.

Extended Live View and Continuous Live View

Extended Live View will let you watch a live view from your camera for up to 30 minutes. Granted, you won't want to use this often on battery-powered cameras, as it'll drain the battery life faster, but it's convenient to have. It will work with all of Ring's latest cameras and video doorbells, including the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, Battery Doorbell, and Spotlight and Floodlight Cams.

Continuous Live View is essentially the same feature but longer, and is only available on cameras that have 24/7 recording enabled.

When you can get these features

All of these Ring features will start rolling out this month, and will be fully available by November 5. While the 24/7 continuous recording is only going to appeal to those who want to pay up for Ring's premium tier, it's a welcome addition to bring Ring's offerings in line with those from Arlo and Nest — the latter of which offers 24/7 recording for just $15/month, but only gives you 10 days of recording history.

Still, Ring's plans are among the best security camera storage plans for the amount of recording history they give you. It should also be noted that you can also get continuous recording with a number of Eufy cameras, provided you have a local base station.

Far more useful for more Ring owners will be the video preview alerts and Doorbell Calls, which will be used far more often and by more people.