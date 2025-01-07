Herman Miller's entire office chair lineup is 20% off this month — save over $450 today

Herman Miller's chairs have two major reputations in the furniture world: they're known for their incredible comfort and quality, and they're also known for their eye-watering price tags. We've tested most of the brand's best office chairs, and we can confirm that the investment is well worth the extra cheddar if you work from home every day. But there's no denying that it's a lot to stomach upfront.

Luckily, Herman Miller has rolled out a site-wide sale on the vast majority of its home office furniture. That means you can save 20% on every one of the best chairs in its lineup in every configuration. For example, you can save up to $460 on a top-spec Embody, and you can easily lop over $100 off every other chair in the range.

If upgrading your home office experience is on your list of priorities for the new year, you'd best act fast: this deal is only running for the next two weeks, wrapping up at the end of the day on January 22. It's not common for Herman Miller to shell out such a sweeping price drop on all of its merchandise, so this is absolutely a sale that's worth giving your attention sooner than later. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Herman Miller promo codes.

Herman Miller Lino: was $640 now $512 at Herman Miller If you really want a Herman Miller chair in your office but aren't ready for a heavy investment, the Lino offers a platform rife with trickle-down tech from other models, such as a suspension-lined back akin to the Aeron. It's not as adjustable or configurable, and the back isn't quite as supportive, but it's still plenty comfortable for a much lower price.

Herman Miller Sayl: was $735 now $588 at Herman Miller Employing a stiff, perforated back similar to the Mirra 2, this seat is a great mid-back if you like shifting from side-to-side while you sit. The concave backrest gives you a bit of a hug around your sides, and the padded seat gives you even more room to sink into your spot.

Herman Miller Setu: was $835 now $668 at Herman Miller Need something simple but still consider comfort a priority? This barebones chair from Herman Miller saves you the hassle of adjusting every contact point and leaves you with a simple height adjuster and a flexible backrest for reclining.

Herman Miller Mirra 2: was $1,090 now $872 at Herman Miller The Aeron is an exceptional chair, but the price can be intimidating. With this chair, you get a similar fit, but the backrest and seat are both simplified to give you comparable airflow without the Aeron's pricey suspension lining.

Herman Miller Cosm: was $1,045 now $880 at Herman Miller What's better than having one option for backrest height? Having three. This chair's size customizability makes it a great option if you want more range than the sizes offered by the Aeron, and it also has a more elaborate contour for your spine.

Herman Miller Aeron: was $1,275 now $1,020 at Herman Miller If Herman Miller is eager to show you any of its chairs first, it's the Aeron. This puppy is a breeze to sit in all day thanks to its mesh seat and backrest, and it balances stiffness and give to keep you comfortable without letting you sink into the cushioning.