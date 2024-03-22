I cover appliances for a living and this Morento Air Purifier is 46% off right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Having one of the best air purifiers will help clean the air in your home, whether you want to eliminate smoke, pet dander, pollen or unpleasant odors. Besides cleaning your air, an air purifier will deodorize the space too.

And with spring on the way and the onset of pollen allergies, there’s no better time to swipe up a bargain in the Amazon Spring Sale. This Morento Air Purifier is now just $107 at Amazon , a 46% saving on the $199 list price, and is designed for large rooms.

Morento Air Purifier: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPurifiers-Display-Quality-MORENTO-Double-sided%2Fdp%2FB0C1MPDTG7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $199 now $107 @ Amazon

The beauty of this air purifier is that it’s designed for large space, covering a floor area of 1,076 sq ft. It offers 4 adjustable fan speeds and three timing settings. In addition, it has a sleek design and will blend in with any decor.

The Morento Air Purifier is compact, measuring 7.63 in x 13.18 in x 17.51 in. Although it’s suitable for large spaces, and can refresh the air within a 1,076 sq ft room within an hour, it doesn't intrude on the room.

Unlike conventional air-purifiers with single air inlets, it features a dual-side air intake system and operates on both sides simultaneously. This increases the speed of air purification and is particularly beneficial when eliminating cooking odors. It’s also CARB-certified, giving you peace of mind that it meets high environmental standards, removing 99.97% of air particles.

It features an auto mode, with a sensor that recognises any change in air quality and acts accordingly by increasing the fan speed to clean the air faster.

The Morento Air Purifier is also designed to run at night and runs at a low speed with low noise level (24dB), with indicator lights turned off, so it shouldn't disturb you.