Experts predict a spring surge in these 9 pest populations — here's what's forecast for your area

As we step into spring and summer, the warmer season is forecast to hold more for us this year than we’d hoped. According to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), bugs are on the increase.

For us, this means more mosquitoes when we’re enjoying a BBQ, increased ticks in our backyards, and a rise of pesky ants and cockroaches in our kitchens.

Should we be worried? There’s no doubt that pests cause a nuisance, but we should take care as some spread disease or can cause havoc to our homes.

What’s causing the rise in pests this year?

The rise in pest activity in the U.S. is predicted by the NPMA, who has revealed the data in its bi-annual Bug Barometer.

But while we already know spring and summer are peak pest season, what makes this year particularly attractive for bugs?

Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at NPMS says, “This year’s irregular weather patterns are accelerating pest activity, leading to earlier and more frequent encounters.”

9 pests on the rise and where to look out for them

The entomologists at NPMA have analyzed weather patterns, long-term forecasts, and bug biology to make their prediction — declaring 9 pest populations to watch out for. Ants, cockroaches, earwigs, flies, mosquitoes, rodents, stinging insects, termites, and ticks are all predicted to rise.

To help the public, the NPMA has produced a handy Bug Barometer chart to indicate which bugs will be prevalent in which areas. Fredericks says, the Bug Barometer "is a valuable tool to help people to understand the type of pest activity to expect in their area so they can take steps early to protect their homes, families and ultimately their health.”

Here’s what to expect where you are.

Northeast & New England: The NPMA predicts a warm, wet spring and a surge of ants and ticks. Hot summer temperatures from June to August will also drive a rise in stinging insects.

Southeast: The spring’s warmth and rain will encourage mosquitoes and termites, with fly and mosquito populations expected to thrive following tropical storms.

Great Lakes, Ohio Valley & Midwest: Warmer temperatures and wet conditions are expected to encourage ticks to emerge earlier than usual this spring. Summer heat and humidity will cause a surge in mosquitoes, ants and stinging insects.

North Central: Pest activities could be delayed this year due to dry conditions, but ants and cockroaches will return once the rain starts. And with an early spring, ticks will appear ahead of schedule.

South Central: Mosquitoes thrive in standing water left by rainfall and tropical storms, and as the summer heats up, dry conditions will push ants and cockroaches indoors, searching for water.

Northwest: A warm, wet spring in the Intermountain region will encourage an early tick season. While lower rainfall in the Pacific Northwest could result in more earwigs and cockroaches inviting themselves into our homes.

Southwest: Mosquitoes will enjoy a moist spring, but a hotter, drier summer will drive ants, cockroaches and rodents indoors.

What to do if you encounter a pest problem

Although it can be tempting to sort out a pest problem yourself, the NPMS warns it can worsen it. “Several of these pests aren’t just a nuisance — they can spread disease or even cause costly damage to homes and buildings, making proactive pest control even more important,” Fredericks added.

Instead, it recommends contacting a licensed pest control professional who can identify the issue and implement an effective treatment plan customized to your property and needs.