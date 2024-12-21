Don’t let rodents ruin your holidays — 3 easy tips to keep them out of your home

Whether you’re hosting festive gatherings or going on vacation, the last thing you want are rodents to ruin your holidays. In addition, the colder temperatures can leave homes vulnerable to pest infestations this time of year.

That’s why it’s so important to rodent-proof your home, especially before you go away for the holidays. Essentially, this will leave an open house for unwanted pests to roam freely — and you don't want the grim task of getting rid of rats quickly on your return.

So, if you want a pest-free holiday, be sure to do these quick preventative measures — with expert tips.

1. Mind the gaps

Mouse entering home through hole in wall (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Did you know that rodents can squeeze into openings as small as a dime? And since rodents are primarily in search of shelter and food, they will sneak in at any opportunity.

Go around your home and check the perimeter for any entry points they could come through, sealing up cracks and crevices to keep them out. “Rodents can squeeze through openings as small as a quarter inch. Inspect your home’s exterior, including around pipes, vents, and foundation cracks,” states Laura Dillard, Research Director on Tomcat and specialist in pesticide product development.

“Seal gaps with materials like steel wool combined with caulk or metal flashing to prevent chewing. Pay special attention to areas around doors and windows—adding weather stripping can block these common entryways.”

Also be sure to check the garage, foundation, roofs, roof soffits, vents, and areas around the HVAC system. The more difficult you make it for rodents to enter your property, the less likely they will return.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might need to know these 7 places mice like to hide and what to look out for and take action.

2. Store away your festive treats

A few mice on the kitchen sink (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The festive season is a time for sharing delicious food and treats, but just don’t make it inviting for rodents too! One of the main things rats and mice need is consistent food sources to sustain them. Always clean up rogue crumbs, and store and seal holiday treats in tamper-proof, glass or metal containers, making it hard for rodents to chew through.

“Rodents are attracted to easily accessible food, including crumbs, pet food, birdseed, and improperly stored pantry items,” says Dillard. “Store all food in airtight containers made of glass or metal, as rodents can chew through plastic. Clean up spills promptly and take out trash regularly. Avoid leaving pet food or water bowls out overnight, and if you feed birds, place feeders far from your home and clean up any spilled seed.”

Overall, it’s essential to maintain good sanitation, and know how to clean every room in your home, including regular sweeping with the best vacuum cleaners and mopping floors.

3. Clear the clutter and vacation-proof your home

Box of holiday decorations (Image credit: Shutterstock)

After you’ve opened up your gifts, don’t stash away any cardboard package or leave boxes lying around. Mice are especially drawn to cardboard storage boxes where they can build cozy nests that are unlikely to get disturbed for long periods of time.

“Rodents also seek out nesting materials like paper, fabric, and insulation. Indoors, keep storage areas organized and avoid leaving piles of newspapers, cardboard, or clothing in basements and attics. Outdoors, trim vegetation near your home, remove debris piles, and store firewood at least 20 feet from your home and elevated off the ground.”

Bee Defender Mouse Traps Humane Catch and Release: $14 at Amazon Catch mice in your home with this 4-pack of humane 'catch and release' traps. Designed to catch mice without harming them for them to be released back into the wild. These pet-friendly traps are easy to clean, contain a removable bait case and are reusable.

A trash can with trash flowing out of the top (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Additionally, if you’re traveling, secure trash bins and set traps in high-risk areas to deter pests while you’re away. Ensure all garbage cans and recyclable bins inside and outside your home are completely sealed with tight-fitting lids — these can offer both sustenance and shelter to mice. Plus, never leave individual garbage bags outdoors, in your garage or basement — especially those with any food waste. Again, this will invite rats and mice to have their own holiday feast!