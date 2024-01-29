Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Monday, January 29, #232

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 29 for puzzle #232 are a touch more difficult than yesterday's, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #231, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #232. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow: No such thing as bad publicity

No such thing as bad publicity 🟩 Green: Lovebirds

Lovebirds 🟦 Blue: Commonly heard at Flushing Meadows

Commonly heard at Flushing Meadows 🟪 Purple: A juicy harvest

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: Today's Connections answers may awaken your romantic side but beware, in the context of today's categories Love and Passion are not all they may seem.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #232?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Do dome marketing: Pitch, plug, promote, push

Pitch, plug, promote, push 🟩 Romantic twosome: Couple, item, pair, thing

Couple, item, pair, thing 🟦 Tennis scores: Ad, all, deuce, love

Ad, all, deuce, love 🟪 Words with "fruit": Bread, dragon, jack, passion

With Valentine's Day only a few weeks away, today's Connections throws up plenty of romance, perhaps as a useful reminder for us to get something for our beloved before February 14th.

Couple, Pair, Passion, and Love seemed to fit the theme, but I wasn't even one away as I saw an early life lost. The word Item prompted me to go down a slightly different theme, but as I combined it with Couple, Pair, and Deuce it remained incorrect, though with the fallback of only being one away. Replacing Deuce with Thing finally got me there for the first category of the day: Romantic twosome.

Having watched the final of the Australian Open tennis yesterday (well done Jannick Sinner), the sport lingered in my sub-conscious as I figured Deuce and Love must be tennis-related, with All (as in 15-all) and Ad (as in advantage) completing the, er, set.

After a brief dalliance with a potential theme relating to projects (Passion, Promote) I zoned in on the theme of marketing, with Pitch, Plug, Promote, and Push completing the yellow category.

That left Bread, Dragon, Jack, and Passion for the final purple category, but the theme eluded me before I hit submit to find out. It seems my doctor is right, I do need to eat more fruit...

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #231, which had a difficulty rating of 2.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

The most fiendish Connections editions feature words that can feasibly fit into two or more categories, but the NYT games masters must have been feeling generous this weekend as today's edition is missing any obvious pitfalls.

Vertex, for example, is not a word that is likely to evoke multiple meanings so I was quick to combine it with Crest, Peak, and Summit to complete the yellow category.

I also made small work of the blue theme, spotting Toy, Mini, and Baby before spending a little longer to find its fourth little friend, Pocket.

🟨 Highest point: Crest, peak, summit, vertex

Crest, peak, summit, vertex 🟩 "Can I get your _____?" (Phone info request): Cell, contact, digits, number

Cell, contact, digits, number 🟦 Modifiers meaning small: Baby, mini, pocket, toy

Baby, mini, pocket, toy 🟪 Inside a Scrabble box: Bag, board, racks, tiles

But just as I started dreaming of reaching today's summit without the loss of a single life, I was swiftly brought back down to the ground as I submitted Tiles, Board, Bag, and Digits, erroneously tying them together as part of a vague board game theme.

Thankfully I was only one away, and soon realised that's because I needed to be more specific. The game in question was Scrabble, which is, of course, all about words, not numbers (sound familiar?). So out went Digits and in came Racks to complete the contents of my box.

Number, Contact, Cell, and Digits remained, completing the category relating to swapping phone numbers. As I hit submit to finish with only a single life lost, it's fair to say that when it comes to today's game, I had its number.