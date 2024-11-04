Sony PS5 Pro specs leak reveals a surprising internal upgrade

This should make an enjoyable difference

PS5 Pro against a shadowy background
(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 Pro is coming very soon. Sony already announced it with a hefty $700 price tag, and the release date is coming up on November 7.

However, despite it not officially shipping to those lucky enough to pre-order one, some people have managed to get their hands on the console early. A Brazilian content creator on X by the name of Brunno Fast is one such person, and they shared what they claimed are the full specs of the PS5 Pro console.

This is an X user sharing the specs, so take it with a grain of salt, as these sorts of things can be faked.

Most of the specs were already known. The processor is listed, as are the various ports, the 2TB SSD capacity and even the console's dimensions can be clearly seen on the Portuguese language spec sheet.

However, one piece of information is new and very unexpected — Sony has apparently threw an extra 2GB of DDR 5 RAM into the PS5 Pro. Now, the main RAM powering the console is 16GB of GDDR6, so, interestingly, the company is using DDR5 for this extra batch of RAM. However, the OS will likely use additional memory, not games.

So, if this is RAM designed to power the operating system, why is it exciting? This means that game developers can tap into all 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, offering extra gaming performance.

That, along with the PS5 Pro offering 67% greater computing power than the base model PS5 in raw TFLOPS, could make the console much faster than the current consoles.

We'll have to wait until we get our hands on the PS5 Pro to verify the RAM bump, but if the leak holds, it'll be interesting to see how much of a performance gain this spec leak brings to the table.

Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

