PlayStation VR2 getting a $200 price drop in March — is it worth buying now?

Over on the PlayStation blog, Sony announced that the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset will receive a permanent price decrease starting in March.

The headset launched in 2023 at a steep $550, but the new cut drops it to a more manageable $400. PlayStation is also including the 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' bundle in the permanent discount, which will now also cost $400, a $200 decrease.

Fortunately, this means that retailers will likely be able to offer more significant discounts during sales that drop the price even lower during sales.

It's a move that was too long in coming as one of the cons we noted in our 2023 PS VR2 review, one of the cons of the headset is that at launch, it costs more than a standard PS5 — already fairly expensive.

The new $400 price is still higher than Meta Quest 3S, which doesn't require a PS5 or PC to power it. However, it is now $100 more than the Meta Quest 3 headset.

What is the future of the PSVR 2?

(Image credit: Future)

However, where Sony sees the PS VR system going forward is unclear. The original headset was popular when it launched on the PS4, but VR2 hasn't seen many first-party studios launching titles on the system.

The headset has exciting games, including the new Alien: Rogue Incursion, but it's few and far between.

We did like the system in our review. It's easy to set up, and the controllers are great with haptic feedback. Recently, PlayStation added low-latency hand-tracking support.

"In many ways, the PSVR 2 combines all the best of VR tech with some of the excellent haptics and audio from the PS5 into a system that’s dead easy to use and surprisingly robust," we wrote.

Perhaps Sony hopes a price cut will spur gamers to pick up the headset, or they're trying to clear out some inventory.

On the other hand, maybe this is Sony getting ahead of the rumored Valve 'Deckard' headset that we expect to launch this year. It is rumored that the headset will launch at around $1200. This price cut plus a base PS5 will only run you $700 now. Even a PS5 Pro plus a PS VR2 only just hits around $1,000. Perhaps more appealing for those who want to try VR but balk at higher prices or buy from Meta.