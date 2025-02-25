NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #360 (Wednesday, February 26 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Fire represents your life" — is absolutely baffling if you're outside of the United States.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #360, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #360, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #360.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #360 is... "Fire represents your life".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Reality TV."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TRUE

RAGES

TUNES

HALL

SURGE

ROWDY

GERM

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with R.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SURVIVOR.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #360?

Drumroll, please...

CHALLENGE

JURY

REWARD

MERGE

ALLIANCE

IMMUNITY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SURVIVOR.

Strands #360

“"Fire represents your life"”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵💡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I'm afraid I needed some help with today's challenge.

I've never seen Survivor, and the quote in the theme - "Fire represents your life" - meant absolutely nothing to me, so I had to look it up.

I felt bad about this, but I'm glad I did, as it was purely for U.S. audiences, on a topic that means zero to me. It's a quote from Jeff Probst, host of SURVIVOR which turned out to be the spangram.

Now I've never seen Survivor, but that at least gave me a fighting chance to find words that might be associated with it. I found CHALLENGE written backwards along the bottom of the grid, followed by JURY above the last few letters.

I was then able to find REWARD, and while the word MERGE isn't one I'd have any idea of, those were the only letters left on the bottom half, so I managed it via the process of elimination.

The top half was a blank canvas, however, and I had to finally use a clue. It revealed ALLIANCE, and from there I was eventually able to decode the remaining letters of MMIYUITN - it's an anagram of IMMUNITY.

Not an enjoyable puzzle for me, that one, but no doubt I've been able to lean on specialist knowledge in the past where others haven't. Hopefully tomorrow's will be easier for international audiences, though...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #359 right here.