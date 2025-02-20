NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #355 (Friday, February 21 2025)
Need help with Strands #355? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "To infinity and beyond!" — will be immediately obvious to some, but a total mystery to others.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #355, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #355, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #355.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #355 is... "To infinity and beyond!"
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Pixar stars".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- NOOK
- WITCH
- SELL
- DOZEY
- RATS
- BLUES
- WHEY
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with T and ends with Y.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's TOYSTORY.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #355?
Drumroll, please...
- BUZZ
- WOODY
- SLINKY
- WHEEZY
- ALIEN
- BULLSEYE
- TWITCH
...and the spangram was TOYSTORY.
Strands #355
“"To infinity and beyond!"”
🔵🔵🔵🟡
🔵🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. For Pixar fans, the phrase "To infinity and beyond!" can only mean one thing, and I count myself as one of them.
That meant I immediately found BUZZ spent backwards from right to left and WOODY at the top. That isolated SLINKY in the top-left corner, giving me a great start.
I decided to get the spangram out of the way, and duly found TOYSTORY spanning the grid from left to right. That gave me both WHEEZY and ALIEN to complete the top half.
I found BULLSEYE next in the bottom right, and it's just as well I did as I'm not sure I'd have ever got TWITCH in the bottom right otherwise.
Apparently Twitch is the praying mantis villain from Toy Story 3, which feels like a really obscure choice - especially when there's no room for Jessie, Bo Peep, Hamm or either of the Potato Heads on the grid. Still, I got there in the end!
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #354 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
