NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #324 (Tuesday, January 21 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "You don't say..." — is actually pretty tough, even when you figure out what it relates to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #324, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #324, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #324.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #324 is... "You don't say..."

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Words of their time".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PASTA

RUDER

HATS

SASS

BRUTES

CREASE

CARTS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with D and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's DATEDSLANG.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #324?

Drumroll, please...

BOSS

PHAT

FRESH

RADICAL

MAJOR

CHERRY

TUBULAR

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was DATEDSLANG.

Strands #324

“You don't say ...”

💡🔵🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵🔵

💡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is a tough one, given it crosses several decades. Even if you know some of the answers, you may not know the others!

The theme - "You don't say..." relates to old slang terms. This is something I didn't clock onto right away, so used a clue which revealed BOSS.

Without any other context, I might have been lost here, but thankfully it cordoned off PHAT above it, which made the topic a bit more transparent.

But after a quick scan, I was still struggling for possible old slang terms, so used another clue which revealed FRESH. The placement of this helped me complete the spangram: I'd already found "slang" in the bottom right, but with this, I was able to extend it to read DATEDSLANG.

The spangram's splitting of the board helped me to find two more answers in the bottom half: RADICAL and MAJOR. I'm afraid to say I needed yet another clue to uncouple the two in the top right though: I'd never heard of CHERRY as slang, and had banished TUBULAR to the very back of my mind.

A tricky puzzle, then, so well done if you made it through without clues.

Yesterday's Strands answers

