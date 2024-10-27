NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #239 (Monday, October 28 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Fall fun" — may be very hard for those outside of the United States to get a grip on.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #239, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #239, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #239.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #239 is... "Fall fun".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Autumn harvest".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PULPS

HAZE

CUTS

SINK

DIRE

CINCH

GRAY

HUNCH

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'O' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ORCHARDS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #239?

Drumroll, please...

PUMPKINS

APPLES

CIDER

MAZE

DOUGHNUTS

HAYRIDES

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ORCHARDS.

Strands #239

“Fall fun”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is one I just had to muddle through, not living in the United States. The phenomenon of visiting ORCHARDS recreationally isn't really a thing in the UK - and we certainly wouldn't get DOUGHNUTS while visiting.

Nonetheless, I got through without using any clues as I was able to get a couple of fall crops - PUMPKINS and APPLES - in opposite corners of the board straight away. I then figured out that the letter 'Z' was part of the word MAZE, which cleared a path for the spangram of ORCHARDS.

I still didn't really know what I was doing at this point, so just had to randomly enter plausible words, starting with CIDER. That cleared a straight path for the word DOUGHNUTS, even if I didn't really understand the connection.

Only one word was left in the top right section of the grid. I decoded the anagram of DSIREHYA, spelling out HAYRIDES to complete a rather fiddly puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

