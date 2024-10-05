NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #217 (Sunday, October 6 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Got any bleu cheese?" — is going to be a problem for anyone outside of the United States.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #217, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #217, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #217.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #217 is... "Got any bleu cheese?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A tasty lunch".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TEAL

VINE

CARET

VICE

COGS

CARES

GREAT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'C' and ends with 'D'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's COBBSALAD.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #217?

Drumroll, please...

EGGS

BACON

TOMATO

GREENS

CHICKEN

VINAIGRETTE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was COBBSALAD.

Strands #217

“Got any bleu cheese?”

💡🔵💡🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one is going to be a struggle if, like me, you don't live in the United States. In fact, I only know of the Cobb Salad thanks to an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, otherwise I might have been here all day.

But just knowing that a dish exists doesn't mean I know what's in it, and that was the case here. I had to use two clues to get on the right track, which revealed EGGS and BACON. Thankfully, at this point I saw the word "salad" so traced it back for any possible starting word, eventually ending with the spangram of COBBSALAD.

While that divided the board in two, it didn't actually help my total lack of knowledge about what a Cobb Salad contains, so I had to go through a painful spell of trial and error. I saw the word TOMATO along the left-hand side, and that cleared a path for GREENS between it and the spangram, completing that side of the grid.

The right-hand side only had two words on it, and when I got CHICKEN near the top, it was just a case of decoding the remaining letters into one long word: VINAIGRETTE, as it turned out.

After the fun of yesterday's puzzle, this one was a struggle. Hopefully tomorrow's will be more enjoyable...

Yesterday's Strands answers

