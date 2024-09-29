NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #211 (Monday, September 30 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Words with weight" — is really rather cryptic, and may be one you struggle with even after it's revealed.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #211, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #211, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #211.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #211 is... "Words with weight".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Get in the ring".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FLIGHT

EXIT

BRIGHT

STALE

SMITE

DETAIL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends in 'G'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BOXING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #211?

Drumroll, please...

HEAVY

LIGHT

BANTAM

FEATHER

MIDDLE

CRUISER

WELTER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was BOXING.

Strands #211

“Words with weight”

🔵🔵💡🔵

🔵🔵🟡💡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A tough old puzzle this: the theme ("words with weight") doesn't immediately scream boxing to me. And even if it did, it turns out I don't know that many boxing weight classes, which led to a frustrating game of trial and error.

It started well enough, with me spotting HEAVY and LIGHT near the top of the board straight away. But after fruitlessly looking for synonyms ("weighty", "hefty", "bulky", etc.) I had to accept defeat and take a clue. It revealed BANTAM and I realized that this was all about boxing weight classes.

The trouble is that I don't know many of these. I managed to get FEATHER and MIDDLE, which cleared the path for the spangram of BOXING, but then I was stumped and reluctantly had to use a second clue.

This revealed CRUISER - a weight category I'd never heard of. I just had to decode the anagram of TELERW to complete the puzzle, and after a bit of back and forth I revealed it to be WELTER. Nope, not heard of that one either.

As ever with Strands, if you don't know the topic, it's not going to be a fun puzzle! Hopefully tomorrow will be back in my wheelhouse...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #210 right here.