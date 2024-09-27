NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #209 (Saturday, September 28 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Feeling good" — feels rather vague at first, but shouldn't cause many problems when you figure out what it's getting at.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #209, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #209, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #209.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #209 is... "Feeling good".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Positive vibes".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LORES

MITE

GLOVE

PHOTO

STONE

PINES

TASER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'E' and ends in 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EMOTIONS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #209?

Drumroll, please...

HAPPINESS

EXCITEMENT

PLEASURE

GRATITUDE

LOVE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was EMOTIONS.

Strands #209

“Feeling good”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. At first the theme of "Feeling good" might feel too broad to get a quick handle on.

But it's actually a really simple one, and I was aided by finding the word HAPPINESS right away. I actually assumed this was part of the spangram, but went for it anyway, and was rewarded with my first answer on the board.

I noticed the 'X' underneath it and quickly figured out that was part of EXCITEMENT. That cleared a path between my two words starting "EMOT", which neatly started the spangram of EMOTIONS.

This, in turn, cordoned off PLEASURE in the bottom-right corner, leaving just two words to find in the top segment. I found GRATITUDE in the top right, which left a simple four-letter word on the opposite side to complete the puzzle: LOVE.

