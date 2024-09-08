NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #190 (Monday, September 9 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Go play outside!" — can mean a number of things, and is rather tricky even once you know what it's getting at.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #190, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #190, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #190.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #190 is... "Go play outside!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Perfect for a summer's day."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ROLES

HOLES

SCORES

LOBE

COWS

HOSES

LEST

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'L' and ends in 'S'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LAWNGAMES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #190?

Drumroll, please...

BOCCE

CROQUET

BADMINTON

HORSESHOES

CORNHOLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was LAWNGAMES.

Strands #190

“Go play outside!”

💡🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found today's puzzle rather tricky. Not only is the theme - "Go play outside!" - something that can mean a number of things, but a couple are American persuits that aren't immediately obvious to a Brit such as myself.

Even after finding "games" which I (correctly) assumed was part of the spangram, I wasn't any the wiser, so I used a clue that revealed BOCCE. After that, I got CROQUET along the right-hand side and was able then to surmize that the spangram in full was LAWNGAMES.

I found BADMINTON along the bottom next, though in the UK, it's definitely more of an indoor sport. The last two - HORSESHOES and CORNHOLE - aren't really things on this side of the Atlantic at all, and required a tedious spell of trial and error.

So all in all a tricky and frustrating puzzle. Hopefully tomorrow's will be a bit more straightforward...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #189 right here.