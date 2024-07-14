NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #133 (Sunday, July 14 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Say my name" — is rather tricky, even when you get your head around the cryptic topic.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #133, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #133, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #133.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #133 is... "Say my name".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Soundalikes".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STORY

STOLE

WHOLE

GAMER

TOME

PONY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'H' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HOMOPHONES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #133?

Drumroll, please...

MERRY

PEAT

HAIRY

GALE

FILL

WHINNY

ATOM

RUSTLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was HOMOPHONES.

Strands #133

“Say my name”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hey Strands fans. Today's puzzle was a real brain teaser, and all the better for it. Rather than looking for names, you need to seek out similar-sounding words, which requires a bit of lateral thinking.

Indeed, my first answer was pure chance as I dug around for any possible words. I stumbled across MERRY in the top-right corner which was marked as correct, giving me my first clue. From there, I noticed PEAT to its left, and I was away.

It would take me getting HAIRY and GALE along the right-hand side for me to clear a path for the spangram of HOMOPHONES, but then it was just a case of filling in the gaps.

Appropriately enough, FILL was the next one I got, plugging a gap I'd left with the spangram. I spotted WHINNY next, hidden underneath PEAT, and that just left two in the bottom corner. I uncoiled RUSTLE, which left only ATOM (Adam, I assume).

That was fun! Hopefully tomorrow's will be a similar workout for the old gray matter...

Yesterday's Strands answers

