NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #132 (Saturday, July 13 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Hello kitty" — isn't hugely cryptic, but you still might not be feline it.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #132, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #132, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #132.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #132 is... "Hello kitty".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Paws for thought".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BARE

BACK

GLOAT

CRABBY

FUELED

TAIL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FURCOAT.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #132?

Drumroll, please...

TORTOISESHELL

TABBY

TUXEDO

BLACK

ORANGE

CALICO

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Strands #132

“Hello kitty”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. No prizes for figuring out today's topic from the theme ofaround "Hello kitty". It was clearly going to be about cats, and that was pretty much confirmed when I saw the word TORTOISESHELL snaking across the top three lines of the board.

TABBY was immediately below it, and I realized that the stray 'X' in the bottom-right corner had to belong to TUXEDO.

Despite having three cats wandering around my house, my knowledge of coat types dries up a little at this point. But it turns out that BLACK is one in its own right, as is ORANGE (on this side of the Atlantic, we tend to call them "ginger cats").

At this point, I had enough to go on to get the spangram: FURCOAT, which runs from the left to the right of the board. That only left CALICO to find in the bottom left-hand corner.

I can see that last one causing some problems if you're unfamiliar with feline coat names, but I found today's puzzle pretty good fun overall.

Yesterday's Strands answers

