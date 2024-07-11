NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #130 (Thursday, July 11 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Loaded lunch" — is a little tricky to decode, but should have you a roll pretty quickly when you do.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #130, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #130, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #130.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #130 is... "Loaded lunch".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A carby treat".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BUILT

BOTCHED

NEAT

ROAD

ACHES

CAKED

COIL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'O'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BAKEDPOTATO.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #130?

Drumroll, please...

CHIVES

BROCCOLI

CHEDDAR

BUTTER

CHILI

BACON

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BAKEDPOTATO

Strands #130

“Loaded lunch”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I was sent slightly in the wrong direction on this puzzle by the fact that you can almost make 'burrito' down the left-hand side, if it weren't missing an 'R'.

But even with that minor delay, it didn't take me too long to get my first words on the board: CHIVES and BROCCOLI, both in the top-right corner.

I've never heard of broccoli as a jacket potato filling here in the UK, but chives sent me in the right direction, and I duly completed the spangram of BAKEDPOTATO down the middle of the board.

CHEDDAR - a far more common filling on this side of the Atlantic - completed the right-hand side, and I immediately spotted BUTTER on the left. That neatly carved out the two remaining answers: CHILI to its north, and BACON to its south.

All of this has made me hungry. Funnily enough, I had actually put a large potato in the oven before I started today's puzzle (though only one of these fillings will feature...)

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #129 right here.