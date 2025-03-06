NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 6 (#634)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 5 for puzzle #633 is a significantly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #633, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #634. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Flat, Stone, Peter, Piper, Mary Jane, Water, Slide, Weed, Paper, Taper, Plant, Castle, Fade, Prune, Mule, and Dwindle.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Wane

: Wane 🟩 Green : Do some tasks in the garden

: Do some tasks in the garden 🟦 Blue : Shoes

: Shoes 🟪 Purple: Sand ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Get your shoes on for a trip to the beach after some gardening before fading away.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #634?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Wane: Dwindle, fade, peter, taper

Dwindle, fade, peter, taper 🟩 Do some tasks in the garden: Plant, prune, water, weed

Plant, prune, water, weed 🟦 Shoes: Flat, mary jane, mule, slide

Flat, mary jane, mule, slide 🟪 Sand ____: Castle, paper, piper, stone

For a two-rated puzzle I struggled today mostly because I saw 15 different connections as I went through today's words. Everything from haircuts to Spider-Man characters to the obvious Marijuana.

Sticking with the haircut thinking, I knocked out yellow first with fade and taper before committing to dwindle and fade for waning words.

The marijuana idea did lead to gardening as I was looking at weed and water. Dropping smoking plant and prune jumped out.

I was on to Spider-Man here with Mary Jane and Castle. I added piper and stone thinking of other Spidey characters but the remaining quartet didn't quite fit.

For some reason, slides finally clicked as a pair of shoes and it all fell into place. Thus, we add mary janes, flats and mules as other types.

Lastly, we had sand based items; sand castle, sandpaper, sandpiper and sandstone.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Periphery: Border, edge, fringe, skirt

Border, edge, fringe, skirt 🟩 Things people do to fingernails: Bite, clip, file, paint

Bite, clip, file, paint 🟦 What might bring tears to your eyes: Allergy, melodrama, onion, relief

Allergy, melodrama, onion, relief 🟪 ____ Ball recreational sports: Dodge, kick, pickle, soft

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #634, which had a difficulty rating of 4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I started today's puzzle looking at skirt, edge and dodge but it wasn't quite working. Fringe and border did work with edge though so I switched gears to get the yellow group along with skirt.

I took a strike here because I was looking for something with Photoshop or something similar combining clip, paint, file and dodge.

With that strike under my belt, I was looking at kick and thought kickball. The other three purple words arose from the muck pretty quick from there with dodgeball, pickleball and softball.

From there I returned to my strike trio and added bite for fingernails and the green category.

Which left the blue category for last with allergy, melodrama, onion and relief as things that make you cry.