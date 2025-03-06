NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 6 (#634)

News
By
published

Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak

NYTimes Connections
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 5 for puzzle #633 is a significantly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #633, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #634. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

The New York Times Connections puzzle for March 6, 2025

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Flat, Stone, Peter, Piper, Mary Jane, Water, Slide, Weed, Paper, Taper, Plant, Castle, Fade, Prune, Mule, and Dwindle.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

  • 🟨 Yellow: Wane
  • 🟩 Green: Do some tasks in the garden
  • 🟦 Blue: Shoes
  • 🟪 Purple: Sand ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Get your shoes on for a trip to the beach after some gardening before fading away.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #634?

Drumroll, please...

  • 🟨 Wane: Dwindle, fade, peter, taper
  • 🟩 Do some tasks in the garden: Plant, prune, water, weed
  • 🟦 Shoes: Flat, mary jane, mule, slide
  • 🟪 Sand ____: Castle, paper, piper, stone

For a two-rated puzzle I struggled today mostly because I saw 15 different connections as I went through today's words. Everything from haircuts to Spider-Man characters to the obvious Marijuana.

Sticking with the haircut thinking, I knocked out yellow first with fade and taper before committing to dwindle and fade for waning words.

The marijuana idea did lead to gardening as I was looking at weed and water. Dropping smoking plant and prune jumped out.

I was on to Spider-Man here with Mary Jane and Castle. I added piper and stone thinking of other Spidey characters but the remaining quartet didn't quite fit.

For some reason, slides finally clicked as a pair of shoes and it all fell into place. Thus, we add mary janes, flats and mules as other types.

Lastly, we had sand based items; sand castle, sandpaper, sandpiper and sandstone.

Yesterday's Connections answers

  • 🟨 Periphery: Border, edge, fringe, skirt
  • 🟩 Things people do to fingernails: Bite, clip, file, paint
  • 🟦 What might bring tears to your eyes: Allergy, melodrama, onion, relief
  • 🟪 ____ Ball recreational sports: Dodge, kick, pickle, soft

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #634, which had a difficulty rating of 4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I started today's puzzle looking at skirt, edge and dodge but it wasn't quite working. Fringe and border did work with edge though so I switched gears to get the yellow group along with skirt.

I took a strike here because I was looking for something with Photoshop or something similar combining clip, paint, file and dodge.

With that strike under my belt, I was looking at kick and thought kickball. The other three purple words arose from the muck pretty quick from there with dodgeball, pickleball and softball.

From there I returned to my strike trio and added bite for fingernails and the green category.

Which left the blue category for last with allergy, melodrama, onion and relief as things that make you cry.

See more Gaming News
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 4 (#632)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 2 (#630)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, January 24 (#593)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, February 24 (#624)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 1 (#629)
Latest in Gaming
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 6 (#634)
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
Split Fiction screenshot
Split Fiction is the best co-op game I’ve played since It Takes Two — but some of the magic is lost
The Last of Us Part I screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
PlayStation launches new sale with big discounts on essential PS5 games — here’s my 13 favorite deals from $2
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #368 (Thursday, March 6 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 6 (#634)
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung just killed the crease with this breakthrough foldable phone display
Sam Altman
ChatGPT-4.5 delayed in surprise announcement — and it could launch with a controversial new payment model
Green skull on smartphone screen.
Over one million Android devices infected with password-stealing, pre-installed botnet malware — how to stay safe
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
Apple tvOS 18 new features
New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub
More about gaming
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #368 (Thursday, March 6 2025)
Switch 2 console and logo

Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand

Samsung just killed the crease with this breakthrough foldable phone display
See more latest
Most Popular
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung just killed the crease with this breakthrough foldable phone display
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #368 (Thursday, March 6 2025)
Sam Altman
ChatGPT-4.5 delayed in surprise announcement — and it could launch with a controversial new payment model
Green skull on smartphone screen.
Over one million Android devices infected with password-stealing, pre-installed botnet malware — how to stay safe
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
&#039;Deli Boys&#039; stars (from left) Saagar Shaikh as Raj, Asif Ali as Mir and Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky
How to watch 'Deli Boys' online – stream the criminal chaos online from anywhere in the world
Gabriel Luna and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us
'The Last of Us' season 2 will include deleted scenes from the game
Apple tvOS 18 new features
New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.
Google Pixel 10 just tipped for a new AI assistant called Pixel Sense
Photo of a cute dog ahead of Crufts 2025
Crufts 2025: How to watch live streams of the world's greatest dog show as it returns to the NEC, Birmingham