NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, October 6 (#483)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 6 for puzzle #483 took a dive in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #482, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #483. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Turn tail

: Turn tail 🟩 Green : Things cats do

: Things cats do 🟦 Blue : Pages on a website

: Pages on a website 🟪 Purple: ____ cheese

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Think of the internet's favorite animal to help you through today's puzzle. Just don't go getting all cheesy.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #483?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Turn tail: Flee, leave, retreat, withdraw

Flee, leave, retreat, withdraw 🟩 Things cats do: Knead, purr, scratch, shed

Knead, purr, scratch, shed 🟦 Pages on a website: About, contact, home, login

About, contact, home, login 🟪 ____ cheese: Cottage, cream, goat, string

I have a ridiculously fluffy orange cat named Cheeto that leaves fur everywhere (and yes, the stereotypes about orange cats sharing one brain cell are absolutely true). So while my first thought was that Shed could mean a physical structure, once I saw Knead, Purr, and Scratch, it instantly became clear what the Connections Crew meant instead.

Cheeto is also one of the most skittish pets I've ever had despite living the good ol' house cat life from the day he was born. That made today's yellow category easy to piece together next with Flee, Leave, Retreat, and Withdraw — all things I've seen him do when met with anything from the vacuum to a straw wrapper he didn't like the look of.

Even today's toughest category had me thinking about the little dude, with purple being all about different kinds of cheeses (Cottage, Cream, Goat, and String).

That made blue today's rote fill, with About, Contact, Home, and Login, but I managed to guess the connection before it was revealed, so I'm giving myself a pat on the back for being four-for-four today. I suppose Cheeto should get a treat as well for helping in spirit.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #482, which had a difficulty rating of 3.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

We grilled for dinner tonight, so meats were on the mind and thus the yellow category was an easy nab with filet, hanger, skirt and T-bone steak cuts.

I saw drill and x-ray which quickly led to sink and toothbrush for dentist visit.

Even though I was sure of what the purple category was, I got stuck here because I had no clue how hipster related to any of the remaining 7 words.

Still, we went with words that are generic terms featuring chapstick (lip balm), jacuzzi (hot tub), q-tip (cotton ear swab) and xerox (copier).

Which left kinds of underwear in the green category; bikini, g-string, hipster and thong. I had never heard of hipster underwear before (if pressed I would have said they were briefs). Simply, they do what the package says, hipster underwear rests on the hips below the waist and tend to have less fabric than briefs, which typically are higher rise and at or just above the waist.

I would also have argued that g-strings and thongs are the same thing but apparently, g-strings are a type of thong offering less coverage than a thong which tends to have a thicker band at the waist. I learned that fact from an underwear site called Boody.

Always nice to learn something new and stretch your curiosity muscles when you come across a fact you weren't aware of.